Comedy Central Presents

Lewis Black

Season 6 E 1 • 04/22/2002

Lewis Black ponders why he's never seen an ad for candy corn, gripes about the ever-expanding Christmas season and finds the end of the universe in Texas.

Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E6
Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.
08/06/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E7
Ted Alexandro

Ted Alexandro recalls his days as an elementary school teacher and shares his dream of going to prison one day.
08/13/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E8
Tony Woods

Tony Woods explains why monkeys make the perfect pets and analyzes a classic joke.
08/20/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E9
Tom Papa

Tom Papa talks about braving the dangers of budget-class airlines and coming to terms with getting old.
08/27/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E11
Bil Dwyer

Bil Dwyer imagines opening for The Rolling Stones, admits he's jealous of divorced dads and realizes petting zoos are way more horrific than he remembered.
09/10/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E12
Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis prefers to be specific when he cheers at concerts, discovers the root of his unusual sinus problems and recalls a shameful night of drinking in L.A.
09/17/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E13
Doug Stanhope

Doug Stanhope argues for legalized prostitution, tears into vice cops and explains why he dislikes babies and old people.
09/24/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E14
Gary Valentine

Gary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.
10/01/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E15
Ardal O'Hanlon

Ardal O'Hanlon examines the differences between Americans and the Irish, explains why dogs are the best drug smugglers and compares the absorbency of barnyard animals.
10/08/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E16
Todd Glass

Todd Glass describes the futility of reasoning with kids, demonstrates a strange way to discipline college students and recalls his experience with getting high at the mall.
10/15/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E2
Sean Cullen

Sean Cullen imagines a "James Bond" theme written by Bob Dylan and sings about his deep affection for porn.
04/29/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E3
Richard Jeni

Richard Jeni recalls his childhood as a Catholic, then warns against the dangerous combination of red wine and PMS.
05/06/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E4
Mike Britt

Mike Britt gives his take on the absurdity of war and laments the modern dangers of casual sex.
05/13/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E5
Comedy Central Presents Lenny Clarke

Lenny Clarke reveals his dieting tips and explains why he has a soft spot for teachers.
05/20/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E6
Comedy Central Presents Adele Givens

Adele Givens reacts to bad advice about airplane travel, pitches topics for TV talk shows and suggests using poetry to communicate with dysfunctional family members.
05/27/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E7
Nick Di Paolo

Nick Di Paolo talks about the aging process, reveals the details of his first prostate exam and describes what he loves about "The Sopranos."
06/03/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E8
Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn shares his love for New York City, describes what it's like to quit smoking pot and ponders whether or not he's a dork.
06/10/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E9
Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried questions the seating at The Last Supper, looks back on the bad masks in "Planet of the Apes" and talks about Hollywood's three-name trend.
06/17/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E10
Carlos Mencia

Carlos Mencia explains why venting is helpful, describes America's best qualities and creates a new fast-food mascot.
07/01/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E11
Jimmy Pardo

Jimmy Pardo elaborates on the dangers of cutting your own hair, describes the difference between hotel showers and home showers, and talks about dealing with traffic.
07/01/2002
