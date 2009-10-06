RENO 911!
Space Force
Season 7 E 6 • 11/30/2022
Junior, Wiegel and Dangle look for a missing person in an escape room, Johnson and Kimball handle an indecent exposure call, and Dangle is duped into attending a fake Space Force tryout.
RENO 911!S6 • E11Deputy Dance
Levon French, the king of Reno commercials, helps the deputies make a new recruiting ad.
06/10/2009
RENO 911!S6 • E12Viacom Grinch
Declan and Junior crack down on knockoff Nickelodeon toys, ruining kids' parties across Reno.
06/17/2009
RENO 911!S6 • E13The Midnight Swingers
Jones and Williams penetrate the inner circle of Reno's swingers club.
06/24/2009
RENO 911!S6 • E14Secret Santa
What were those strange lights in the desert? Who are these new Reno Sheriff's Department deputies?
07/01/2009
RENO 911!S6 • E15Wiegel's Couples Therapy
Wiegel and Williams work on their communication at couples therapy when Wiegel's insurance dries up.
07/08/2009
RENO 911!S7 • E1Let's Shoot a White Guy
The deputies seek to shoot an unarmed white guy to prove they aren't racially biased, Big Mike attempts a livestreamed stunt, and Dangle and Junior respond to an unruly airline passenger.
10/19/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E2Concealed Carry Fashion Show
Dangle confronts his fear of public speaking, Johnson and Wiegel model in an unusual fashion show, and the deputies try to de-escalate an armed standoff at a youth baseball game.
10/26/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E3Jackie's Birthday
Dangle and Junior respond to an unruly radio host in a pizzeria, a new electric patrol car has some unusual features, and the ladies of the department investigate suspect toy donations.
11/02/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E4Truckee River Revenge
A new security guard cracks down on safety at the precinct, Wiegel has a surprising encounter at an old crime scene, and Dangle, Junior and Kimball try to subdue a chaotic rock star.
11/09/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E5Coyote Hazing
Garcia faces the threat of deportation, Wiegel and Williams indulge in an unconscious suspect's hospital gifts, and things get a little silly when the deputies respond to a structure fire.
11/16/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E6Space Force
Junior, Wiegel and Dangle look for a missing person in an escape room, Johnson and Kimball handle an indecent exposure call, and Dangle is duped into attending a fake Space Force tryout.
11/30/2022
RENO 911!S7 • E7Weekend at Bernie
A raccoon infestation plagues the department, Dangle, Wiegel and Junior provide security for a Bernie Sanders decoy, and the deputies get camera awareness training.
12/08/2022
