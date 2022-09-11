YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God
RENO 911!
South Park
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Cursed Friends
Hot Mess Holiday
Out Of Office
All Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God
RENO 911!
South Park
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Cursed Friends
Hot Mess Holiday
Out Of Office
All Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Comedy Central Shop
RENO 911!
WEDNESDAYS 10:30/9:30c
Menu
WEDNESDAYS 10:30/9:30c
Go behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff's Department as Lieutenant Jim Dangle and his khaki-clad officers attempt to keep their streets safe.
Latest Episode
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 7
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Latest Episode
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E4
Truckee River Revenge
A new security guard cracks down on safety at the precinct, Wiegel has a surprising encounter at an old crime scene, and Dangle, Junior and Kimball try to subdue a chaotic rock star.
11/09/2022
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E3
Jackie's Birthday
Dangle and Junior respond to an unruly radio host in a pizzeria, a new electric patrol car has some unusual features, and the ladies of the department investigate suspect toy donations.
11/02/2022
21:28
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E2
Concealed Carry Fashion Show
Dangle confronts his fear of public speaking, Johnson and Wiegel model in an unusual fashion show, and the deputies try to de-escalate an armed standoff at a youth baseball game.
10/26/2022
21:28
S7 • E1
Let's Shoot a White Guy
The deputies seek to shoot an unarmed white guy to prove they aren't racially biased, Big Mike attempts a livestreamed stunt, and Dangle and Junior respond to an unruly airline passenger.
10/19/2022
About RENO 911! Season 7
Follow