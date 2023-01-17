The Daily Show
February 7, 2023 - Ashley Graham
Season 28 E 48 • 02/07/2023
Chelsea Handler criticizes Tucker Carlson's take on diversity and looks at the news with comedians Larry Owens, Matteo Lane and Sam Jay, and model Ashley Graham discusses body positivity.
The Daily ShowS28 • E36January 17, 2023 - Morris Chestnut
Comedian Leslie Jones debuts as guest host, Dulcé Sloan weighs in on Boston's statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and Morris Chestnut talks about "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
01/17/2023
24:41
The Daily ShowS28 • E37January 18, 2023 - Alexis McGill Johnson
Leslie Jones covers Rep. George Santos's lies, Roy Wood Jr. joins the Golden State Warriors at the White House, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
01/18/2023
24:57
The Daily ShowS28 • E38January 19, 2023 - Charlamagne Tha God
On Leslie Jones's last show as guest host, Desi Lydic breaks down the federal government's debt ceiling crisis, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses the importance of therapy.
01/19/2023
29:28
The Daily ShowS28 • E39January 23, 2023 - Mike Epps
Guest host Wanda Sykes covers Donald Trump's eulogy for a supporter, Roy Wood Jr. talks to passersby in England about American gun culture, and comedian Mike Epps discusses "The Upshaws."
01/23/2023
23:59
The Daily ShowS28 • E40January 24, 2023 - Katha Pollitt
Wanda Sykes covers the Senate hearing on Ticketmaster, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Disney World should have more racist rides, and feminist writer Katha Pollitt discusses reproductive rights.
01/24/2023
22:39
The Daily ShowS28 • E41January 25, 2023 - Nia Long
Guest host Wanda Sykes reacts to the U.S. sending tanks to Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. profiles activists protesting "Cop City" in Atlanta, and actor Nia Long discusses "Missing" and "You People."
01/25/2023
24:59
The Daily ShowS28 • E42January 26, 2023 - Sherrilyn Ifill
Wanda Sykes advocates for income-based traffic fines, Roy Wood Jr. cashes in on patriotism, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill discusses the fight for equality and democracy.
01/26/2023
28:53
The Daily ShowS28 • E45February 1, 2023 - Domonique Foxworth
D.L. Hughley covers Tyre Nichols's funeral and finds out how people are celebrating Black History Month, and NFL commentator Domonique Foxworth talks about protecting players' safety.
02/01/2023
24:50
The Daily ShowS28 • E46February 2, 2023 - Mac Phipps
Dulcé Sloan reacts to a child's accidental $1,000 Grubhub order, guest host D.L. Hughley examines the use of rap lyrics as evidence, and rapper Mac Phipps discusses "Son of the City."
02/02/2023
24:57
The Daily ShowS28 • E49February 8, 2023 - Alycia Baumgardner
Roy Wood Jr. covers the 2023 State of the Union address, Chelsea Handler looks at the bias against child-free women, and boxer Alycia Baumgardner talks about her super featherweight title.
02/08/2023
