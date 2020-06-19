Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

Ismael Loutfi - "Love Is Blind" Is Just Basic Muslim Theology - Uncensored

Season 7 E 9 • 01/29/2021

Ismael Loutfi recalls fighting with his wife about Sherlock Holmes and gets nostalgic for February 2020.

Full Ep
10:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E14
Chris Tellez - Tinder Is the Ultimate Confidence Killer - Uncensored

Chris Tellez remembers discovering a chat room full of lonely men complaining about Tinder and explains how he used to ruin his roommate's dates.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
06:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E11
Monroe Martin III - His Friends Know Why He Hasn't Been Stopped by Cops – Uncensored

Monroe Martin III breaks down some of his theories on why cops leave him alone and recalls an old white lady harassing him at a show.
07/12/2020
Full Ep
12:44

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E1
Josh Johnson - When Your Sex Ed Teacher Is Clearly a Virgin - Uncensored

Josh Johnson recalls fainting during a COVID test, meeting a baby with a very deep voice and finding his sex ed teacher on Facebook.
12/04/2020
Full Ep
11:12

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E2
Christi Chiello - Reasons Not to Be a Mom to Human Babies - Uncensored

Christi Chiello discusses becoming an aunt and a cat mom, and explains why she loves not having children.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
06:44

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E3
Andy Haynes - Do You Remember the First Night of Quarantine?

Andy Haynes explains why he doesn’t consider himself a "guy" and recalls the shift in tone the news took during the beginning of the pandemic.
12/18/2020
Full Ep
07:34

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E4
Realizing Bernie Sanders Is Your Ideal Man - Rebecca O’Neal - Uncensored

Rebecca O’Neal describes getting high and wanting to fight the coronavirus, and explains what sexting has been like during quarantine.
12/25/2020
Full Ep
06:54

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E5
Love Is Like a Fart - Rosebud Baker - Uncensored

Rosebud Baker explains why she thinks love is gross and reflects on how having a lot of death in her life has caused her to develop a dark sense of humor.
01/01/2021
Full Ep
06:26

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E6
Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - Uncensored

Eagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.
01/08/2021
Full Ep
06:26

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E7
Gavin Matts - People Are Having Babies for the Instagram Clout - Uncensored

Gavin Matts questions why people have kids and shares what it's like having roommates as an adult.
01/15/2021
Full Ep
05:15

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E8
Vibrators Are Getting Too Intense - Mary Beth Barone - Uncensored

Mary Beth Barone explains why she's thinking about having a baby, breaks down her struggles with dating long-distance and considers why she mostly hangs out with gay men.
01/22/2021
Full Ep
07:05

Full Ep
09:21

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E10
Brittany Carney - How to Deal with Preschoolers' Weird Questions

Brittany Carney discusses spending quarantine with her parents, a chance encounter with a dog and what it’s like to teach preschoolers.
02/05/2021
