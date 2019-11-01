Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - Uncensored
Season 7 E 6 • 01/08/2021
Eagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.
06:06
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E1
Tom Thakkar - Weed Strains Should Be More Descriptive - Uncensored
Tom Thakkar argues weed strains should come with more descriptive labels and reveals the pranks he pulls on creepy guys from Craigslist.
01/11/2019
04:31
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E2
Petey DeAbreu - Gambling with Dreidels - Uncensored
Petey DeAbreu brags about drinking AriZona Green Tea and wishes Jewish culture was more prominent in his neighborhood.
01/11/2019
05:09
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E3
Natasha Vaynblat - How to Not Get Murdered When Hooking Up - Uncensored
Natasha Vaynblat describes tutoring New York City children, attempts to explain a woman’s surreal makeup and shares her strategy for how to safely hook up with a stranger.
01/17/2019
05:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E4
Ian Lara - Politically Correct Racial Identities & Disastrous Cruises - Uncensored
Ian Lara discusses his Hispanic background and explains why he's never going on a cruise with his friend again.
01/17/2019
04:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E5
Dina Hashem - Sex Shops Have Amazing Customer Service - Uncensored
Dina Hashem explains why she couldn't compete with her ex-boyfriend's fetish, admires the customer service at sex shops and examines the hubris of saying, "God bless you."
01/25/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E6
Yedoye Travis - Telling White People They Can't Say the N-Word - Uncensored
Yedoye Travis wonders how to discuss privilege with white people and questions President Trump's Twitter priorities.
01/25/2019
04:32
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E7
Hanna Dickinson - Auditioning for "The Bachelor" - Uncensored
Hanna Dickinson chats about her issues with a dairy-free diet, discusses her loud snoring and recalls the time she auditioned for “The Bachelor.”
02/01/2019
03:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E8
Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - Uncensored
Ryan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.
02/01/2019
03:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E9
Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored
Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
05:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E10
Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored
Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.
02/08/2019
04:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E11
Marie Faustin - Uncensored
Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
05:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E12
Stavros Halkias - Uncensored
Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
02:28
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E13
Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy
If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
04:24
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E14
Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored
What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
06:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E1
Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored
Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
07:00
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E2
Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored
Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
04:48
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E3
Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth
Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
06:38
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E4
Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored
Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
07:56
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E5
Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
06:03
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E6
Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
04:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E7
Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored
Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
03/22/2019
04:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E8
Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored
Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
04:22
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E9
Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored
Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
05:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E10
Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored
Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
06:14
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E11
Jordan Temple - Is Oprah Evil?
Jordan Temple dismisses people who get into fights on Facebook and recalls how Oprah turned him on to Frank Sinatra.
04/04/2019
07:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E12
Danny Jolles - The Rock Is the Greatest Actor Alive - Uncensored
Danny Jolles defends his love of pro wrestling, insists The Rock is a great actor and talks about the first time he got roasted.
04/04/2019
05:06
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E13
Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored
Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
03:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E14
Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem
Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
09:00
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E1
Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
07:16
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E2
Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored
Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
05/17/2019
08:23
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E3
Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - Uncensored
Debra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.
05/24/2019
11:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E4
Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - Uncensored
Sean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.
05/24/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E5
Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - Uncensored
Rosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.
05/31/2019
08:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E6
Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a Genius
Brandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.
05/31/2019
08:51
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E7
Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - Uncensored
Amy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.
06/07/2019
06:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E8
Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi B
Rob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.
06/07/2019
07:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E9
Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored
Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
05:52
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E10
Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored
Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.
06/14/2019
07:09
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E11
Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored
Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
07:50
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E12
Mitra Jouhari - Want to Be Mitra Jouhari’s Roommate? - Uncensored
Mitra Jouhari lays out her surprising take on William Shakespeare and asks if anyone in the crowd wants to be her roommate.
06/21/2019
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E13
Jak Knight - What Young Guys Screw Up During Sex - Uncensored
Jak Knight reveals the sex act that young straight guys get wrong and admits he doesn’t relate to Chance the Rapper’s hardcore spirituality.
06/28/2019
06:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E14
Mo Welch - Mo Welch Takes on Internet Trolls
Mo Welch gets ahead of the sexist trolls who will likely comment on this video and recalls coming out to her mom.
06/28/2019
09:48
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E1
Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - Uncensored
Zack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.
09/27/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E2
Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than Weed
Ryan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.
09/27/2019
07:19
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E3
Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - Uncensored
Anna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.
10/04/2019
08:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E4
Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - Uncensored
Ahamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.
10/04/2019
06:38
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E5
Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - Uncensored
Devon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.
10/11/2019
06:36
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E6
Andy Haynes - What Being Single at 37 Feels Like - Uncensored
Andy Haynes tries to understand why he was turned down by a dog shelter and bemoans being divorced and single when you're pushing 40.
10/11/2019
07:04
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E7
Kate Willett - Women Should Be Offering More Dick Criticism - Uncensored
Kate Willett admits that she'd have a terrible vision board and offers a solution for taming sexually overconfident men.
10/18/2019
14:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E8
Josh Johnson - How to Get Guys to Stop Sending You Dick Pics - Uncensored
Josh Johnson explains why zoo animals aren't like wild animals and remembers when his phone was flooded with dick pics after someone accidentally gave out his number.
10/18/2019
07:16
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E9
Pete Lee - Chugging an Energy Drink in Less Than a Minute
Pete Lee reveals everything you never learn about cocaine and remembers accepting his friend’s dare to quickly chug an energy drink.
10/25/2019
09:02
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E10
Zach Noe Towers - Why Improvisers and Stand-Ups Hate Each Other - Uncensored
Zach Noe Towers hates on improv comedy, reads the worst dating profile he’s ever seen and describes hooking up with a pirate.
10/25/2019
08:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E11
Logan Guntzelman - Who Got Semen on the Roomba? - Uncensored
Logan Guntzelman has a revelation about her day job and recalls listening in on a baffling argument among her boyfriend's roommates.
11/01/2019
08:27
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E12
Chris Fairbanks - Playing Peekaboo with a Stranger's Kid - Uncensored
Chris Fairbanks chats about how much he wants kids and suggests a smart way to handle walking in on someone masturbating.
11/01/2019
08:14
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E13
Jenny Zigrino - “Big D**k Energy” Isn’t Real - Uncensored
Jenny Zigrino claims everyone in Hollywood is a monster, warns her audience about so-called girly drinks and details her issue with the “big dick energy” phenomenon.
11/08/2019
10:35
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E14
Alex Edelman - Every Documentary Is About a Psychopath - Uncensored
Alex Edelman wonders why there aren’t more documentaries about well-adjusted people and frets about the real estate prospects for young people.
11/08/2019
08:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E15
Dewayne Perkins - When You're Turned On by "Scared Straight" - Uncensored
Dewayne Perkins admits "Scared Straight" shaped his sexuality, explains what it would take for him to pretend to be straight and realizes that writing for a white woman rubbed off on him.
11/18/2019
09:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E16
Mohanad Elshieky - What to Say if You're Interrogated by an Extremist Militia - Uncensored
Mohanad Elshieky recalls how he placated a militia that interrogated him in Libya and breaks down a confusing, hateful response he received on Twitter.
11/26/2019
08:42
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E17
Asif Ali - “You Know How Hard It Is to Have Sex After Eating Indian Food?” - Uncensored
Asif Ali thinks India’s massive population is a miracle and explains why a certain dating double standard doesn’t apply to him.
11/26/2019
07:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E18
Amy Silverberg - When Your Student Writes a Story About Having Sex with You - Uncensored
Amy Silverberg remembers when one of her university students crossed the line with his writing assignment and reveals her friend’s embarrassingly personal secret.
11/26/2019
04:24
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E19
Shane Torres - “How Come Everything Bagels Don’t Cost More?” - Uncensored
Shane Torres questions why everything bagels and plain bagels are the same price, and wonders what it would be like to attend the funerals of everyone you’ve ever had sex with.
11/27/2019
06:22
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E20
Rhea Butcher - “I Don’t Honestly Know What My Gender Identity Is”
Rhea Butcher explains they aren’t sure about their gender identity and reveals how they ended up accidentally catcalling a man.
11/27/2019
07:47
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E21
Moses Storm - Creeping in a Butt Model's Instagram Comments
Moses Storm encourages everyone in the audience to use their phones instead of watching him and tries to understand the most insufferable people on Instagram.
12/06/2019
08:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E22
Mekki Leeper - Stalking Your Ex’s Cooking Blog
Mekki Leeper explains what it’s like to be a white-presenting person from a Moroccan family, shares his thoughts on bullying and tells a truly tragic breakup story.
12/06/2019
07:45
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E23
Chris Garcia - When Your Wife Asks You to Speak Spanish During Sex - Uncensored
Chris Garcia opines about the term “Latinx” and describes his attempt to indulge his wife’s Latin lover fantasy.
12/13/2019
06:23
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E24
Rae Sanni - Proof That Millennials Aren’t as Bad as Boomers Say - Uncensored
Rae Sanni chastises men for getting angry at women and defends millennials against attacks from baby boomers.
12/13/2019
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E25
JC Currais - The Right Way to Spend a Billion Dollars - Uncensored
JC Currais details his plan if he ever comes into a lot of money and remembers calling 911 while on acid.
12/20/2019
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E26
Chris Thayer - The Only Sex Tip You’ll Ever Need - Uncensored
Chris Thayer confesses how much he loves reading sex tips and considers dabbling in polyamory.
12/20/2019
07:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E27
Sonia Denis - Lying to Your Family About What New York City Is Like - Uncensored
Sonia Denis reveals she lied to her family about some of her experiences in New York City and explains why she wouldn’t do well in a porn.
12/27/2019
09:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E28
Nate Fernald - How to Destroy Your Laundry in One Easy Step - Uncensored
Nate Fernald gives his crowd an ethical pop quiz, remembers making a gruesome discovery in his laundry and shares a stress-free way to look at porn.
12/27/2019
06:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E1
Nore Davis - Will Cows Find Salvation in Vegan Food? - Uncensored
Nore Davis rails against the tyranny of math class and wonders how psyched cows are about plant-based meat.
01/10/2020
06:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E2
Casey James Salengo - The Sexiest Street Fight Ever - Uncensored
Casey James Salengo recalls watching two men duke it out in a surprisingly erotic war of words and explains why he was fired from his job as a dog walker.
01/10/2020
10:51
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E3
Jourdain Fisher - When You’re the Only Black Friend in the Group - Stand-Up Featuring
Jourdain Fisher thinks he knows why stepparent porn is so popular and explains the burden he feels as the sole black person in his friend group.
01/17/2020
05:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E4
Pat Regan - "My Phone Thinks I'm Straight" - Stand-Up Featuring
Pat Regan admits his phone doesn’t realize he’s gay and talks about how it feels to not have an erotic name.
01/17/2020
05:57
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E5
Michael Rowland - “Have You Ever Met an Old Person You Vibed With?” - Uncensored
Michael Rowland recalls falling in love with his grandma’s friend and explains how a horse helped revitalize his sex life.
01/24/2020
04:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E6
Jak Knight - When Your Uncle Teaches You How to Go Down on a Woman - Uncensored
Jak Knight warns his audiences to test their sexual boundaries before they’re old and remembers when his uncle taught him about sex by eating crab.
01/24/2020
08:09
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E7
Opey Olagbaju - The Weirdly Racial Undertones of "Willy Wonka" - Uncensored
Opey Olagbaju reports a strange yet true story from the world of Nigerian politics and offers an alternate history of the Oompa Loompas.
01/31/2020
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E8
Molly Austin - It’s Only a Walk of Shame If He Doesn’t Make You Come - Uncensored
Molly Austin fantasizes about her life as your stepmom and recalls an incredible night of sex.
01/31/2020
07:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E9
Noah Gardenswartz - Why You Can Still Be Prejudiced Even If You Love Everyone - Uncensored
Noah Gardenswartz complains about his wife eating an apple in bed and explains how you don’t have to hate someone to be racist.
02/07/2020
07:45
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E10
Jay Jurden - “My Boyfriend Wants to Adopt a Pet Raccoon” - Uncensored
Jay Jurden discusses why he doesn’t want a pet raccoon and claims that New York City makes you gay.
02/07/2020
06:04
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E11
Paris Sashay - How to Spend Over $200 on Sex Supplies - Uncensored
Paris Sashay talks about going on an inadvertently expensive first date and recalls buying a dildo and a pair of shoes to accommodate her girlfriend’s kinky request.
02/19/2020
07:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S5 • E12
Greta Titelman - When Your Beach Date Becomes a Huge Mistake - Uncensored
Greta Titelman shares how her surfing date ended up being a total disaster and explains why she loves sports bars.
02/19/2020
15:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E1
Yamaneika Saunders - Why Would You Hand Me Your Baby on a Plane? - Uncensored
Yamaneika Saunders complains about plane etiquette, recalls getting into a fight at Golden Corral and explains why she doesn’t want her mother to visit.
05/09/2020
09:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E2
Bob The Drag Queen - Life-Changing Sex Tips - Uncensored
Bob The Drag Queen explains the punishment for insulting the LGBTQ+ community on TV and offers some advice on how to give blow jobs.
05/09/2020
07:47
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E3
Matthew Broussard - The Spice Girls Don’t Know What They Really, Really Want - Uncensored
Matthew Broussard knows exactly why people love Austin, Texas, so much and discusses the upside to New York’s high rent prices.
05/15/2020
12:57
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E4
Shalewa Sharpe – "Self-Care Is About Being as Moist as Possible" – Uncensored
Shalewa Sharpe demonstrates how black people react to an actually skilled white person and details all the products that make up her home spa.
05/15/2020
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E5
Dan St. Germain - Getting Pegged for the First Time - Uncensored
Dan St. Germain explains why he prefers blacking out on weed and remembers when he and his wife tried pegging for the first time.
05/22/2020
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E6
Guy Montgomery - How You Can Personally Fight Climate Change
Guy Montgomery confesses that he didn't expect so many Americans to have American accents and reveals how he's personally combatting climate change.
05/22/2020
06:32
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E7
Kellen Erskine - "It's Weird That We Love Costco So Much"
Kellen Erskine urges everyone to return their shopping carts and explains the appeal of Costco Wholesale.
05/29/2020
07:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E8
Sydnee Washington - "Women Need a Lot of Things to Have an Orgasm" - Uncensored
Sydnee Washington disappoints the straight men in her audience and lists all the things she needs to feel relaxed enough to orgasm.
05/29/2020
07:36
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E9
Hunter Duncan - The Weirdest Question to Ask Your Sperm Donor - Uncensored
Hunter Duncan describes the feminism competition among men and reveals the question that caught him off guard when his friend asked him to be a sperm donor.
06/05/2020
09:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E10
Daniel Webb - "I'm Tired of Being Ruled by Ugly People" - Uncensored
Daniel Webb talks about growing up in Texas when George W. Bush was governor and shares his frustrations about reading the news.
06/05/2020
06:19
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E11
George Civeris - What You Should Do After a Breakup
George Civeris claims he's a member of an underrepresented sexual demographic and explains how he coped with his breakup.
06/12/2020
08:42
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E12
Martha Kelly - "I Miss When Oprah Was in Charge" - Uncensored
Martha Kelly imagines a new kind of escape room adventure, weighs in on topical stories from two years ago and shares her favorite things in the world.
06/12/2020
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E13
Matt Bearden - It's Impossible to Hide a Snack from a Kid - Uncensored
Matt Bearden details everything he goes through to eat a snack in a child-filled home and discusses why he'd never relive high school if given the chance.
06/19/2020
10:35
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E14
Chris Tellez - Tinder Is the Ultimate Confidence Killer - Uncensored
Chris Tellez remembers discovering a chat room full of lonely men complaining about Tinder and explains how he used to ruin his roommate's dates.
06/19/2020
12:44
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E1
Josh Johnson - When Your Sex Ed Teacher Is Clearly a Virgin - Uncensored
Josh Johnson recalls fainting during a COVID test, meeting a baby with a very deep voice and finding his sex ed teacher on Facebook.
12/04/2020
11:12
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E2
Christi Chiello - Reasons Not to Be a Mom to Human Babies - Uncensored
Christi Chiello discusses becoming an aunt and a cat mom, and explains why she loves not having children.
12/15/2020
06:44
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E3
Do You Remember the First Night of Quarantine? - Andy Haynes
Andy Haynes discusses his lack of honor, the melodrama of early COVID-19 news coverage, and why it might be too late to save the post office.
12/18/2020
07:34
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E4
Rebecca O'Neal - Being Horny Is an Act of Resistance - Uncensored
Rebecca O'Neal discusses doing her civic duty by never leaving home during COVID-19, being bored by her good decisions, and sexting as a political act.
12/25/2020
06:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E5
Rosebud Baker - Why Clapping for Health Care Workers Stopped - Uncensored
Rosebud Baker talks about getting engaged during quarantine, theorizes why New Yorkers stopped clapping for health care workers, and says why she finds humor in her sister's death.
01/01/2021
06:26
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E6
Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - Uncensored
Eagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.
01/08/2021
06:26
Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E7
Gavin Matts - People Are Having Babies for the Instagram Clout - Uncensored
Gavin Matts questions why people have kids and shares what it's like having roommates as an adult.
01/15/2021