Review

Locorito, Pet Euthanasia, Dream

Season 3 E 1 • 03/16/2017

Forrest accepts a challenge from a Mexican restaurant chain's marketing department, searches for a pet to put to sleep and lives one of his dreams.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Review
S2 • E1
Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole

Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Review
S2 • E2
Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club

Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Review
S2 • E3
Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little Person

Forrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.
08/13/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Review
S2 • E4
Cult, Perfect Body

Forrest gathers followers for his new cult and begins a regimen of bodily enhancements in the pursuit of physical perfection.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Review
S2 • E5
Catfishing, Haunted House

Forrest reconnects with an old flame during his first foray into catfishing and discovers a variety of ghosts while spending the night in a haunted house.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Review
S2 • E6
William Tell, Wish Come True, Alone Time in a Rowboat

Forrest wrangles his father into recreating William Tell's bow-and-arrow feat, reluctantly makes his son's birthday wish comes true and spends time in a rowboat.
09/03/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Review
S2 • E7
Buried Alive, Giving Six Stars, Public Speaking

Forrest spends 24 hours in a coffin, faces a dilemma when a viewer asks him to rate something with six stars and speaks at Suzanne's rehearsal dinner.
09/10/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Review
S2 • E8
Murder, Magic 8-Ball, Procrastination

Forrest allows a Magic 8-Ball to dictate his decisions for a day, runs into a paradox when faced with the task of procrastinating and faces his toughest review yet.
09/17/2015
Full Ep
20:59
Review
S2 • E9
Being Happy, Pillow Fight, Imaginary Friend

Forrest experiments with being relentlessly upbeat and conducts two reviews from a difficult location.
09/24/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Review
S2 • E10
Conspiracy Theory

Forrest makes a disconcerting discovery while researching conspiracy theories and ends up on the run from a man hunter.
10/01/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Full Ep
Review
S3 • E2
Cohost, Ass-Slap, Helen Keller, Forgiveness

Forrest switches places with A.J. Gibbs; lives as a blind and deaf person; and misunderstands a viewer's request to understand what forgiveness is like.
03/23/2017
Full Ep
22:14
Review
S3 • E3
Cryogenics, Lightning, Prank

Forrest has himself frozen, makes himself into a human lightning rod and gets pranked.
03/30/2017
