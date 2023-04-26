The Daily Show
October 26, 2023 - D Smoke
Season 28 E 95 • 10/26/2023
Guest host Desus Nice discusses Justice Clarence Thomas's dubious RV loan, takes a critical look at taxpayer-funded sports stadiums and chats with rapper D Smoke about "Work Hard Play Hard."
Desi Lydic covers Florida politics and extreme GOP lawmakers in Kentucky, Michael Kosta reports from a shark mating site, and actor Jameela Jamil discusses her podcast "Bad Dates."
04/26/2023
Full Ep
24:57
S28 • E86The Daily ShowApril 27, 2023 - Sophia Bush
Desi Lydic discusses Tucker Carlson's reemergence, exposes the dark side of the wellness industry, and talks with actor and activist Sophia Bush about her West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story."
04/27/2023
Full Ep
24:49
S28 • E87The Daily ShowMay 1, 2023 - Sasha Colby
Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses Brittney Griner's vow to never play basketball overseas again, takes surfing lessons and sits down with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
22:59
S28 • E88The Daily ShowOctober 16, 2023 - Ian Bremmer
Guest host Michael Kosta examines Donald Trump's gag order, Jordan Klepper checks in with MAGA voters in New Hampshire, and political scientist Ian Bremmer discusses the Israel-Hamas war.
10/16/2023
Full Ep
22:41
S28 • E89The Daily ShowOctober 17, 2023 - Emily Oster
Ronny Chieng battles the world's hottest pepper, Michael Kosta covers the House speaker chaos and California classifying bees as fish, and author Emily Oster explains data-driven parenting.
10/17/2023
Full Ep
22:40
S28 • E90The Daily ShowOctober 18, 2023 - Rhiannon Giddens
Guest host Michael Kosta discusses President Biden's diplomatic visit to Israel and examines the wasteful bottled water industry, and Rhiannon Giddens talks about her album "You're the One."
10/18/2023
Full Ep
22:59
S28 • E91The Daily ShowOctober 19, 2023 - Jordan Jonas
Guest cohosts Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng report on Donald Trump's former lawyer taking a plea deal, and wilderness guide Jordan Jonas talks about his connection with nature.
10/19/2023
Full Ep
22:39
S28 • E92The Daily ShowOctober 23, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Guest host Desus Nice discusses the House GOP speaker contest, tests the credentials of "real" New Yorkers and chats with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about immigration reform.
10/23/2023
Full Ep
22:59
S28 • E93The Daily ShowOctober 24, 2023 - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Desus Nice discusses Rep. Tom Emmer's brief House speaker candidacy, Lewis Black weighs in on "The Golden Bachelor," and author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah talks about "Chain-Gang All-Stars."
10/24/2023
Full Ep
22:49
S28 • E94The Daily ShowOctober 25, 2023 - Sydney Colson
Guest host Desus Nice discusses Rep. Mike Johnson's ascension to Speaker of the House, Michael Kosta delves into the spotted lanternfly conspiracy, and WNBA champion Sydney Colson stops by.
10/25/2023
Full Ep
22:39
S28 • E96The Daily ShowOctober 30, 2023 - Nancy Mace
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses President Biden's primary challenger, attempts to match people's political views to their appearance and chats with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.
10/30/2023
Full Ep
22:38
S28 • E97The Daily ShowOctober 31, 2023 - Rich Paul
Charlamagne Tha God discusses NYC Mayor Eric Adams crowdsourcing help, Michael Kosta explores the paranormal real estate market, and sports agent Rich Paul talks about his memoir "Lucky Me."
10/31/2023
Full Ep
32:20
S28 • E98The Daily ShowNovember 1, 2023 - Nikki Haley
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, Desi Lydic reports on a "Booty Patrol" truck, and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley stops by.
11/01/2023
Full Ep
22:40
S28 • E99The Daily ShowNovember 2, 2023 - Doug Melville
Charlamagne Tha God covers Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony at his father's fraud trial, explains President Biden's low poll numbers and talks to author Doug Melville about "Invisible Generals."
11/02/2023
Full Ep
22:59
S28 • E100The Daily ShowNovember 6, 2023 - Joel Madden
Guest host Sarah Silverman discusses Donald Trump's combative court appearance, delves into the life and career of House Speaker Mike Johnson, and chats with Ink Master's Joel Madden.
11/06/2023
Full Ep
22:50
S28 • E101The Daily ShowNovember 7, 2023 - Cat Bohannon
Sarah Silverman reacts to 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s polling surge, looks for New Yorkers to get high with and chats with author Cat Bohannon about her book "Eve."
11/07/2023
Full Ep
22:51
S28 • E102The Daily ShowNovember 8, 2023 - Margo Price
Sarah Silverman reports on big wins for the Democrats on Election Day 2023, discusses protecting artists' rights in the age of AI, and chats with singer-songwriter and author Margo Price.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
22:48
S28 • E103The Daily ShowNovember 9, 2023 - Judd Apatow
Sarah Silverman covers the third Republican presidential debate with Dulcé Sloan and Desi Lydic, and Judd Apatow discusses producing "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain."
11/09/2023
Full Ep
22:58
S28 • E104The Daily ShowNovember 13, 2023 - Lisa Leslie
Guest host Leslie Jones reports on Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of the GOP presidential primary, helps families avoid politics at Thanksgiving and sits down with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.
11/13/2023
Full Ep
22:50
S28 • E105The Daily ShowNovember 14, 2023 - Steve Kornacki
Leslie Jones covers the Supreme Court issuing an ethics code, Troy Iwata gets up close and personal with professional cuddlers, and NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki stops by.
11/14/2023
