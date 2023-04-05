The Daily Show

May 1, 2023 - Sasha Colby

Season 28 E 87 • 05/01/2023

Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses Brittney Griner's vow to never play basketball overseas again, takes surfing lessons and sits down with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.

S28 • E77
The Daily Show
April 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
04/05/2023
S28 • E78
The Daily Show
April 6, 2023 - Jerry Craft

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to corruption allegations facing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, questions whether college is worth the cost and chats with author Jerry Craft about "School Trip."
04/06/2023
S28 • E79
The Daily Show
April 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin

Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."
04/17/2023
S28 • E80
The Daily Show
April 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
S28 • E81
The Daily Show
April 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon

Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
S28 • E82
The Daily Show
April 20, 2023 - Ryan Holiday

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at America's "wrong place" shootings, delves into the toxic world of Andrew Tate and interviews author Ryan Holiday about "The Daily Stoic."
04/20/2023
S28 • E83
The Daily Show
April 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman

Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
04/24/2023
S28 • E84
The Daily Show
April 25, 2023 - Yvette Nicole Brown

Desi Lydic breaks down President Biden's reelection campaign, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure, and actor Yvette Nicole Brown discusses her show "Frog and Toad."
04/25/2023
S28 • E85
The Daily Show
April 26, 2023 - Jameela Jamil

Desi Lydic covers Florida politics and extreme GOP lawmakers in Kentucky, Michael Kosta reports from a shark mating site, and actor Jameela Jamil discusses her podcast "Bad Dates."
04/26/2023
S28 • E86
The Daily Show
April 27, 2023 - Sophia Bush

Desi Lydic discusses Tucker Carlson's reemergence, exposes the dark side of the wellness industry, and talks with actor and activist Sophia Bush about her West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story."
04/27/2023
S28 • E87
The Daily Show
