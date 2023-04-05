The Daily Show
May 1, 2023 - Sasha Colby
Season 28 E 87 • 05/01/2023
Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses Brittney Griner's vow to never play basketball overseas again, takes surfing lessons and sits down with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.
S28 • E77The Daily ShowApril 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer
Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
04/05/2023
S28 • E78The Daily ShowApril 6, 2023 - Jerry Craft
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to corruption allegations facing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, questions whether college is worth the cost and chats with author Jerry Craft about "School Trip."
04/06/2023
S28 • E79The Daily ShowApril 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin
Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."
04/17/2023
S28 • E80The Daily ShowApril 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett
Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
S28 • E81The Daily ShowApril 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon
Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
S28 • E82The Daily ShowApril 20, 2023 - Ryan Holiday
Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at America's "wrong place" shootings, delves into the toxic world of Andrew Tate and interviews author Ryan Holiday about "The Daily Stoic."
04/20/2023
S28 • E83The Daily ShowApril 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman
Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
04/24/2023
S28 • E84The Daily ShowApril 25, 2023 - Yvette Nicole Brown
Desi Lydic breaks down President Biden's reelection campaign, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure, and actor Yvette Nicole Brown discusses her show "Frog and Toad."
04/25/2023
S28 • E85The Daily ShowApril 26, 2023 - Jameela Jamil
Desi Lydic covers Florida politics and extreme GOP lawmakers in Kentucky, Michael Kosta reports from a shark mating site, and actor Jameela Jamil discusses her podcast "Bad Dates."
04/26/2023
S28 • E86The Daily ShowApril 27, 2023 - Sophia Bush
Desi Lydic discusses Tucker Carlson's reemergence, exposes the dark side of the wellness industry, and talks with actor and activist Sophia Bush about her West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story."
04/27/2023
