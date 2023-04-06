The Daily Show

October 16, 2023 - Ian Bremmer

Season 28 E 88 • 10/16/2023

Guest host Michael Kosta examines Donald Trump's gag order, Jordan Klepper checks in with MAGA voters in New Hampshire, and political scientist Ian Bremmer discusses the Israel-Hamas war.

S28 • E78
The Daily Show
April 6, 2023 - Jerry Craft

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to corruption allegations facing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, questions whether college is worth the cost and chats with author Jerry Craft about "School Trip."
04/06/2023
S28 • E79
The Daily Show
April 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin

Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."
04/17/2023
S28 • E80
The Daily Show
April 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
S28 • E81
The Daily Show
April 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon

Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
S28 • E82
The Daily Show
April 20, 2023 - Ryan Holiday

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at America's "wrong place" shootings, delves into the toxic world of Andrew Tate and interviews author Ryan Holiday about "The Daily Stoic."
04/20/2023
S28 • E83
The Daily Show
April 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman

Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
04/24/2023
S28 • E84
The Daily Show
April 25, 2023 - Yvette Nicole Brown

Desi Lydic breaks down President Biden's reelection campaign, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure, and actor Yvette Nicole Brown discusses her show "Frog and Toad."
04/25/2023
S28 • E85
The Daily Show
April 26, 2023 - Jameela Jamil

Desi Lydic covers Florida politics and extreme GOP lawmakers in Kentucky, Michael Kosta reports from a shark mating site, and actor Jameela Jamil discusses her podcast "Bad Dates."
04/26/2023
S28 • E86
The Daily Show
April 27, 2023 - Sophia Bush

Desi Lydic discusses Tucker Carlson's reemergence, exposes the dark side of the wellness industry, and talks with actor and activist Sophia Bush about her West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story."
04/27/2023
S28 • E87
The Daily Show
May 1, 2023 - Sasha Colby

Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses Brittney Griner's vow to never play basketball overseas again, takes surfing lessons and sits down with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.
05/01/2023
S28 • E89
The Daily Show
October 17, 2023 - Emily Oster

Ronny Chieng battles the world's hottest pepper, Michael Kosta covers the House speaker chaos and California classifying bees as fish, and author Emily Oster explains data-driven parenting.
10/17/2023
S28 • E90
The Daily Show
October 18, 2023 - Rhiannon Giddens

Guest host Michael Kosta discusses President Biden's diplomatic visit to Israel and examines the wasteful bottled water industry, and Rhiannon Giddens talks about her album "You're the One."
10/18/2023
S28 • E91
The Daily Show
October 19, 2023 - Jordan Jonas

Guest cohosts Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng report on Donald Trump's former lawyer taking a plea deal, and wilderness guide Jordan Jonas talks about his connection with nature.
10/19/2023
S28 • E92
The Daily Show
October 23, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Guest host Desus Nice discusses the House GOP speaker contest, tests the credentials of "real" New Yorkers and chats with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about immigration reform.
10/23/2023
S28 • E93
The Daily Show
October 24, 2023 - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Desus Nice discusses Rep. Tom Emmer's brief House speaker candidacy, Lewis Black weighs in on "The Golden Bachelor," and author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah talks about "Chain-Gang All-Stars."
10/24/2023
S28 • E94
The Daily Show
October 25, 2023 - Sydney Colson

Guest host Desus Nice discusses Rep. Mike Johnson's ascension to Speaker of the House, Michael Kosta delves into the spotted lanternfly conspiracy, and WNBA champion Sydney Colson stops by.
10/25/2023
S28 • E95
The Daily Show
October 26, 2023 - D Smoke

Guest host Desus Nice discusses Justice Clarence Thomas's dubious RV loan, takes a critical look at taxpayer-funded sports stadiums and chats with rapper D Smoke about "Work Hard Play Hard."
10/26/2023
S28 • E96
The Daily Show
October 30, 2023 - Nancy Mace

Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses President Biden's primary challenger, attempts to match people's political views to their appearance and chats with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.
10/30/2023
S28 • E97
The Daily Show
October 31, 2023 - Rich Paul

Charlamagne Tha God discusses NYC Mayor Eric Adams crowdsourcing help, Michael Kosta explores the paranormal real estate market, and sports agent Rich Paul talks about his memoir "Lucky Me."
10/31/2023
S28 • E98
The Daily Show
November 1, 2023 - Nikki Haley

Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, Desi Lydic reports on a "Booty Patrol" truck, and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley stops by.
11/01/2023
Nikki Haley - 2024 Election, Term Limits & More - Extended
The Daily ShowS28 E98

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley argues that the Republican Party should move past Donald Trump, makes the case for congressional term limits and discusses her South Carolina upbringing.
11/02/2023
