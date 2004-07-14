RENO 911!

SARS Outbreak

Season 3 E 4 • 07/05/2005

Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.

More

Watching

Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E6
Firefighters Are Jerks

The accursed Fire Department schedules its Pancake Dinner at the same time as the Policeman's Ball.
07/14/2004
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E7
Not Without My Mustache

As the deputies struggle to save their moustaches from a county-ordered shave, Jones worries about a psychic's prediction.
07/21/2004
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E8
Security for Kenny Rogers

Deputy Garcia lives his lifelong dream: leading security for a Kenny Rogers book signing.
07/28/2004
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E10
Raineesha X

Williams discovers the Nation of Islam and changes her ways, while Clemmy and Dangle throw down at a fraternity costume contest.
08/11/2004
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E13
President Bush in Reno

Reno's finest take on traffic control for President George W. Bush's motorcade, and Jones and Garcia reenact the Civil War at a pizza parlor.
09/01/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E15
Milkshake Man's Death

Reno District Attorney Mike Powers investigates the Sheriff's Department.
09/15/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E16
Investigation Concluded

District Attorney Mike Powers concludes his investigation of the Sheriff's Department, while Terry the prostitute takes off in Reno's police helicopter.
09/22/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E1
Released From Prison

Members of the Reno Sheriff's Department start new lives after getting kicked off the force.
06/14/2005
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E2
Revenge of Mike Powers

The deputies enjoy their new lives in the private sector, but a specter from their past continues to haunt them.
06/21/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E3
Cop School

Some promising new recruits intimidate the team with their skills, and Wiegel has trouble making magic with her incarcerated boyfriend.
06/28/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E4
SARS Outbreak

Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.
07/05/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E5
Fastest Criminal in Reno

The deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.
07/12/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E6
The Prefect of Wanganui

Kimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.
07/19/2005
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E7
...And the Installation Is Free

Jones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.
07/26/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E8
Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy

Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E9
Garcia's Secret Girlfriend

Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E10
Dangle's Son

While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E11
CSI: Reno

The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E12
Naked Stake-Out

After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E13
Wiegel and Craig Get Married

Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
09/06/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E1
Wiegel's Pregnant

Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
07/09/2006
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021