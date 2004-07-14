RENO 911!
SARS Outbreak
Season 3 E 4 • 07/05/2005
Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.
RENO 911!S2 • E6Firefighters Are Jerks
The accursed Fire Department schedules its Pancake Dinner at the same time as the Policeman's Ball.
07/14/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E7Not Without My Mustache
As the deputies struggle to save their moustaches from a county-ordered shave, Jones worries about a psychic's prediction.
07/21/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E8Security for Kenny Rogers
Deputy Garcia lives his lifelong dream: leading security for a Kenny Rogers book signing.
07/28/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E10Raineesha X
Williams discovers the Nation of Islam and changes her ways, while Clemmy and Dangle throw down at a fraternity costume contest.
08/11/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E13President Bush in Reno
Reno's finest take on traffic control for President George W. Bush's motorcade, and Jones and Garcia reenact the Civil War at a pizza parlor.
09/01/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E15Milkshake Man's Death
Reno District Attorney Mike Powers investigates the Sheriff's Department.
09/15/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E16Investigation Concluded
District Attorney Mike Powers concludes his investigation of the Sheriff's Department, while Terry the prostitute takes off in Reno's police helicopter.
09/22/2004
RENO 911!S3 • E1Released From Prison
Members of the Reno Sheriff's Department start new lives after getting kicked off the force.
06/14/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E2Revenge of Mike Powers
The deputies enjoy their new lives in the private sector, but a specter from their past continues to haunt them.
06/21/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E3Cop School
Some promising new recruits intimidate the team with their skills, and Wiegel has trouble making magic with her incarcerated boyfriend.
06/28/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E5Fastest Criminal in Reno
The deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.
07/12/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E6The Prefect of Wanganui
Kimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.
07/19/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E7...And the Installation Is Free
Jones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.
07/26/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E8Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy
Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E9Garcia's Secret Girlfriend
Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E10Dangle's Son
While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E11CSI: Reno
The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E12Naked Stake-Out
After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E13Wiegel and Craig Get Married
Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
09/06/2005
