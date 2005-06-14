RENO 911!
S3 • E1
Released From PrisonMembers of the Reno Sheriff's Department start new lives after getting kicked off the force.06/14/2005
S3 • E2
Revenge of Mike PowersThe deputies enjoy their new lives in the private sector, but a specter from their past continues to haunt them.06/21/2005
S3 • E3
Cop SchoolSome promising new recruits intimidate the team with their skills, and Wiegel has trouble making magic with her incarcerated boyfriend.06/28/2005
S3 • E4
SARS OutbreakDangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.07/05/2005
S3 • E5
Fastest Criminal in RenoThe deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.07/12/2005
S3 • E6
The Prefect of WanganuiKimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.07/19/2005
S3 • E7
...And the Installation Is FreeJones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.07/26/2005
S3 • E8
Clemmy Marries a Dead GuyJohnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.08/02/2005
S3 • E9
Garcia's Secret GirlfriendDangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?08/09/2005
S3 • E10
Dangle's SonWhile Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.08/16/2005