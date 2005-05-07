RENO 911!
Wiegel's Pregnant
Season 4 E 1 • 07/09/2006
Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
RENO 911!S3 • E4SARS Outbreak
Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.
07/05/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E5Fastest Criminal in Reno
The deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.
07/12/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E6The Prefect of Wanganui
Kimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.
07/19/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E7...And the Installation Is Free
Jones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.
07/26/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E8Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy
Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E9Garcia's Secret Girlfriend
Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E10Dangle's Son
While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E11CSI: Reno
The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E12Naked Stake-Out
After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E13Wiegel and Craig Get Married
Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
09/06/2005
RENO 911!S4 • E2The Junior Bros.
While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.
07/16/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E3Jet Ski Blues
The Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.
07/23/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E4Rick's On It
Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E5Spanish Mike Comes Back
Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.
08/06/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E6Son of a Chechekevitch
The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E8Corporate Sponsor
Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
RENO 911!S4 • E9Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer
Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
RENO 911!S4 • E10Proposition C
As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
RENO 911!S4 • E11Reno Mounties
Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
