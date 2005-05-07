RENO 911!

Wiegel's Pregnant

Season 4 E 1 • 07/09/2006

Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E4
SARS Outbreak

Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.
07/05/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E5
Fastest Criminal in Reno

The deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.
07/12/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E6
The Prefect of Wanganui

Kimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.
07/19/2005
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E7
...And the Installation Is Free

Jones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.
07/26/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E8
Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy

Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E9
Garcia's Secret Girlfriend

Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E10
Dangle's Son

While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E11
CSI: Reno

The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E12
Naked Stake-Out

After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S3 • E13
Wiegel and Craig Get Married

Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
09/06/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E1
Wiegel's Pregnant

Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
07/09/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E2
The Junior Bros.

While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.
07/16/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E3
Jet Ski Blues

The Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.
07/23/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E4
Rick's On It

Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E5
Spanish Mike Comes Back

Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.
08/06/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E6
Son of a Chechekevitch

The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E8
Corporate Sponsor

Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E9
Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer

Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E10
Proposition C

As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E11
Reno Mounties

Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S4 • E12
Hodgepodge

The Reno Sheriff's Department takes more than seven hours to respond to a liquor store robbery.
04/29/2007
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021