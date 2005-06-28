RENO 911!
Wiegel and Craig Get Married
Season 3 E 13 • 09/06/2005
Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
RENO 911!S3 • E3Cop School
Some promising new recruits intimidate the team with their skills, and Wiegel has trouble making magic with her incarcerated boyfriend.
06/28/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E4SARS Outbreak
Dangle, Jones and Wiegel lose it in quarantine after exposure to SARS, while the rest of the sheriffs hang out with kids' show host Reading Ron.
07/05/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E5Fastest Criminal in Reno
The deputies try to catch the infamous Fast Eddie McLintock.
07/12/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E6The Prefect of Wanganui
Kimball and Dangle escort the Prefect of Wanganui, Reno's sister city, around town; Junior and Wiegel struggle to stand out at the high school job fair.
07/19/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E7...And the Installation Is Free
Jones discovers the delights of fame after doing radio commercials for a carpeting company.
07/26/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E8Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy
Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E9Garcia's Secret Girlfriend
Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E10Dangle's Son
While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E11CSI: Reno
The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
RENO 911!S3 • E12Naked Stake-Out
After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
RENO 911!S4 • E1Wiegel's Pregnant
Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
07/09/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E2The Junior Bros.
While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.
07/16/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E3Jet Ski Blues
The Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.
07/23/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E4Rick's On It
Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E5Spanish Mike Comes Back
Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.
08/06/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E6Son of a Chechekevitch
The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
RENO 911!S4 • E8Corporate Sponsor
Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
RENO 911!S4 • E9Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer
Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
RENO 911!S4 • E10Proposition C
As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
