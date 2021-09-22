The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 12, 2021 - Phoebe Robinson
Season 27 E 9 • 10/12/2021
Trevor covers COVID-19 vaccination news, Michael Kosta examines a free speech battle in New Jersey, and Phoebe Robinson discusses "Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E115September 22, 2021 - Greta Thunberg
Trevor highlights unexpected effects of the climate crisis, Michael Kosta investigates water witches in California, and activist Greta Thunberg discusses the fight against climate change.
09/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E116September 23, 2021 - Jason Isbell
Trevor examines America's ongoing border crisis, Jordan Klepper visits an anti-mask rally in North Carolina, and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell discusses his covers album "Georgia Blue."
09/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E1September 27, 2021 - Neal Brennan
Trevor examines the effects of Texas's draconian anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. channels Francis Scott Key, and Neal Brennan discusses his off-Broadway show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable."
09/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E2September 28, 2021 - Davido
Dulcé Sloan reacts to a drastic technology crackdown in China, Roy Wood Jr. honors pioneering Black models, and Nigerian-American musician Davido discusses his album "A Better Time."
09/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E3September 29, 2021 - Derecka Purnell
Trevor covers a nail-biting showdown in Congress, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan discuss outsized media coverage of missing white women, and Derecka Purnell talks "Becoming Abolitionists."
09/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E4September 30, 2021 - Jake Gyllenhaal
Americans are compelled to start their holiday shopping early, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports news, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his movie "The Guilty."
09/30/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E5October 4, 2021 - Richard Antoine White
A data leak exposes super-rich tax dodgers, Dulcé Sloan challenges people to prove her wrong, and professional tuba player Richard Antoine White discusses his book "I'm Possible."
10/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E6October 5, 2021 - Tristan Harris
Americans claim religious exemptions for vaccine mandates, Michael Kosta chats with a pioneering clitoris expert, and Tristan Harris talks about Facebook's toxic effects on society.
10/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E7October 6, 2021 - Monica Lewinsky
Trevor's two "brothers" debate a congressional spending bill, The Daily Show explains how Hollywood works, and activist Monica Lewinsky discusses her documentary "15 Minutes of Shame."
10/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E8October 7, 2021 - Bobby Hall
Trevor examines the Right to Repair movement, Ronny Chieng rants about the fall season, and rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his memoir, "This Bright Future."
10/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E10October 13, 2021 - Rosario Dawson
A megadrought ravages the American Southwest, Lewis Black rails against the use of digital de-aging technology in movies, and actor Rosario Dawson discusses her Hulu series "Dopesick."
10/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E11October 14, 2021 - John Legend
Americans quit their jobs in record numbers, Trevor reacts to Demi Lovato's objection to calling extraterrestrials "aliens," and artist John Legend discusses his HUMANLEVEL initiative.
10/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E12October 18, 2021 - Eve
Trevor covers ongoing drama among congressional Democrats, Jordan Klepper visits a rowdy Trump rally in Des Moines, IA, and Eve discusses her ABC show "Queens."
10/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E13October 19, 2021 - Alex Wagner
Trevor dives into the Striketober worker movement, Dulcé Sloan addresses the lack of trees in low-income neighborhoods, and Alex Wagner discusses her political docuseries "The Circus."
10/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E14October 20, 2021 - Nick Offerman
U.S. police officers push back against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, The Daily Show examines the life of Vladimir Putin, and Nick Offerman discusses "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play."
10/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E15October 21, 2021 - Tammy Duckworth & Michael Pollan
Senator Tammy Duckworth talks about disability rights in the workplace, Michael Kosta quizzes people about current events, and author Michael Pollan discusses "This Is Your Mind on Plants."
10/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E16October 25, 2021 - Anna Kendrick
Alec Baldwin fatally shoots a cinematographer in a tragic filming accident, Trevor highlights Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Anna Kendrick talks about her role on HBO's "Love Life."
10/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E17October 26, 2021 - Tamron Hall
Facebook is under fire for encouraging negativity, Trevor examines police quotas for writing tickets, and journalist and author Tamron Hall discusses her novel "As the Wicked Watch."
10/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E18October 27, 2021 - Diego Boneta
Cigarette sales suddenly rise in the U.S., Desi Lydic investigates Texas's extreme anti-abortion law, and Diego Boneta talks about his Netflix show "Luis Miguel: The Series."
10/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E19October 28, 2021 - Kristen Soltis Anderson
Democrats whittle down a major Biden administration plan, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports, and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson discusses her book "The Selfie Vote."
10/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19Democrats Scale Back Biden Plan & Gender-Neutral Passports
Democrats pass a watered-down version of an ambitious infrastructure bill pushed by President Biden, the U.S. issues gender-neutral passports, and a man lives in an airport for three months.
10/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Fan Antics
Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng talk about fired-up sports fans, a beef between LeBron James and the creator of "Squid Game" and the NBA's new rules about what constitutes a foul on the court.
10/28/2021
