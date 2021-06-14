The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 22, 2021 - Greta Thunberg
Season 26 E 115 • 09/22/2021
Trevor highlights unexpected effects of the climate crisis, Michael Kosta investigates water witches in California, and activist Greta Thunberg discusses the fight against climate change.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E105June 14, 2021 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
World leaders welcome President Biden to the G7 summit with open arms, Ronny Chieng dissects America's outrage addiction, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Fight the Power."
06/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E106June 15, 2021 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christian Pulisic
Chrissy Teigen apologizes for cyberbullying, soccer star Christian Pulisic talks about his championship wins, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses his book "In the Heights: Finding Home."
06/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E107June 16, 2021 - Ashley C. Ford & Sam Jay
Trevor examines the history of racial discrimination against Black farmers, author Ashley C. Ford discusses "Somebody's Daughter," and comedian Sam Jay talks about "PAUSE with Sam Jay."
06/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E108June 17, 2021 - Mary J. Blige
Trevor explores the impact of streaming on the music industry, Jordan Klepper attends the MAGA Frank Rally organized by Mike Lindell, and Mary J. Blige discusses "Mary J. Blige's My Life."
06/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E109September 13, 2021 - Anthony Fauci
President Biden rolls out a major vaccination mandate, Roy Wood Jr. worries about the rise of the Mu COVID-19 variant, and Dr. Anthony Fauci talks vaccine disinformation.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E110September 14, 2021 - Gabrielle Union
Nicki Minaj makes an anti-vaccination appeal, Dulcé Sloan investigates a sperm recession in the U.S., and Gabrielle Union discusses "You Got Anything Stronger?," her new book of essays.
09/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E111September 15, 2021 - Carmelo Anthony
Trevor highlights civilian deaths in Afghanistan, Desi Lydic examines the mis-treatment of women during childbirth, and Carmelo Anthony discusses "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised."
09/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E112September 16, 2021 - LeVar Burton
Anderson .Paak becomes Trevor's bandleader, Trinidad health minister Terrence Deyalsingh responds to Nicki Minaj's vaccination misinformation, and LeVar Burton discusses his diverse career.
09/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E113September 20, 2021 - Aly Raisman
Nurses experience pandemic burnout in the U.S., Trevor rolls out the second annual Pandemmy Awards, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman discusses her documentary special "Darkness to Light."
09/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E114September 21, 2021 - Pete Aguilar
France lashes out at the U.S. over a submarine deal, Dulcé Sloan tries to make people late for work, and Rep. Pete Aguilar discusses Congress's investigation of the Capitol riot.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E116September 23, 2021 - Jason Isbell
Trevor examines America's ongoing border crisis, Jordan Klepper visits an anti-mask rally in North Carolina, and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell discusses his covers album "Georgia Blue."
09/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E1September 27, 2021 - Neal Brennan
Trevor examines the effects of Texas's draconian anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. channels Francis Scott Key, and Neal Brennan discusses his off-Broadway show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable."
09/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E2September 28, 2021 - Davido
Dulcé Sloan reacts to a drastic technology crackdown in China, Roy Wood Jr. honors pioneering Black models, and Nigerian-American musician Davido discusses his album "A Better Time."
09/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E3September 29, 2021 - Derecka Purnell
Trevor covers a nail-biting showdown in Congress, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan discuss outsized media coverage of missing white women, and Derecka Purnell talks "Becoming Abolitionists."
09/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E4September 30, 2021 - Jake Gyllenhaal
Americans are compelled to start their holiday shopping early, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports news, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his movie "The Guilty."
09/30/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E5October 4, 2021 - Richard Antoine White
A data leak exposes super-rich tax dodgers, Dulcé Sloan challenges people to prove her wrong, and professional tuba player Richard Antoine White discusses his book "I'm Possible."
10/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E6October 5, 2021 - Tristan Harris
Americans claim religious exemptions for vaccine mandates, Michael Kosta chats with a pioneering clitoris expert, and Tristan Harris talks about Facebook's toxic effects on society.
10/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E7October 6, 2021 - Monica Lewinsky
Trevor's two "brothers" debate a congressional spending bill, The Daily Show explains how Hollywood works, and activist Monica Lewinsky discusses her documentary "15 Minutes of Shame."
10/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E8October 7, 2021 - Bobby Hall
Trevor examines the Right to Repair movement, Ronny Chieng rants about the fall season, and rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his memoir, "This Bright Future."
10/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E9October 12, 2021 - Phoebe Robinson
Trevor covers COVID-19 vaccination news, Michael Kosta examines a free speech battle in New Jersey, and Phoebe Robinson discusses "Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes."
10/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Vaccination Nation
Texas governor Greg Abbott orders a sweeping ban on vaccine mandates, NBA star Kyrie Irving is barred from playing until he gets vaccinated, and Moderna refuses to share its vaccine formula.
10/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Jon Gruden Resigns, Condom "Stealthing" & "Squid Game" Shoes
NFL coach Jon Gruden resigns over offensive emails, California makes it illegal to secretly remove a condom during sex, and the popularity of "Squid Game" causes a spike in shoe sales.
10/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Freedom of Speech Battle in New Jersey
Michael Kosta talks to Roselle Park, NJ, resident Andrea Dick about her legal battle to display profanity-laced anti-President Biden signs in front of her house.
10/12/2021
