The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner
Season 21 E 134 • 07/21/2016
Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E123June 23, 2016 - Macklemore
House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.
06/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E124June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo
The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
06/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E125June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin
The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
06/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E126June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox
Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
06/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E127June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman
The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
06/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E129July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan
Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
07/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E130July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles
Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
07/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E131July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"
Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
07/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E132July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele
To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
07/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E133July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour
From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E134July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner
07/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E135July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over
On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
07/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E136July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant
To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
07/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E137July 26, 2016 - John Podesta
To kick off The Daily Show's DNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team examines a DNC email leak, and John Podesta discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination.
07/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E138July 27, 2016 - Kirsten Gillibrand
From the DNC in Philadelphia, Desi Lydic unpacks Hillary Clinton's nomination, Donald Trump asks Russia to hack the U.S., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses paid leave.
07/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E139July 28, 2016 - Mark Leibovich
As the DNC wraps up in in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president, and Mark Leibovich discusses the high-stakes election.
07/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E140July 29, 2016 - Cory Booker
On The Daily Show's final night at the DNC in Philadelphia, The Best F#@king News Team reviews the week's speeches, and Cory Booker discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
07/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E141August 8, 2016 - John Lewis
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of rigging the election, and Representative John Lewis talks about participating in the civil rights movement in his book "March: Book Three."
08/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E142August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero
Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
08/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E143August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith
Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."
08/10/2016
