July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner

Season 21 E 134 • 07/21/2016

Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E123
June 23, 2016 - Macklemore

House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.
06/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E124
June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo

The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
06/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E125
June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin

The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
06/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E126
June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox

Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
06/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E127
June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman

The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
06/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E129
July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan

Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
07/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E130
July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles

Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
07/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E131
July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"

Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
07/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E132
July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele

To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
07/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E133
July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour

From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E135
July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over

On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
07/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E136
July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant

To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
07/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E137
July 26, 2016 - John Podesta

To kick off The Daily Show's DNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team examines a DNC email leak, and John Podesta discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination.
07/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E138
July 27, 2016 - Kirsten Gillibrand

From the DNC in Philadelphia, Desi Lydic unpacks Hillary Clinton's nomination, Donald Trump asks Russia to hack the U.S., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses paid leave.
07/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E139
July 28, 2016 - Mark Leibovich

As the DNC wraps up in in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president, and Mark Leibovich discusses the high-stakes election.
07/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E140
July 29, 2016 - Cory Booker

On The Daily Show's final night at the DNC in Philadelphia, The Best F#@king News Team reviews the week's speeches, and Cory Booker discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
07/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E141
August 8, 2016 - John Lewis

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of rigging the election, and Representative John Lewis talks about participating in the civil rights movement in his book "March: Book Three."
08/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E142
August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero

Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
08/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E143
August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith

Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."
08/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E144
August 11, 2016 - Mike Birbiglia

Donald Trump claims Barack Obama founded ISIS, Trevor suggests ways to prevent police from shooting unarmed citizens, and Mike Birbiglia discusses "Don't Think Twice."
08/11/2016
