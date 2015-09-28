WEEKNIGHTS 11/10c
The Daily Show is an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning program that looks at the day’s top headlines through a sharp, reality-based lens.
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Trevor received a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" and 2020 NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special). Trevor recently received a 2020 Webby Award for Best in Comedy for "The Daily Show" as well as an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Series. Trevor originally joined "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in 2014 as a contributor. In 2019, "The Daily Show" received two Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Interactive Program. Additionally, Trevor received the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Desi Lydic

Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."

Dulce Sloan

Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."

Michael Kosta

A stand-up veteran who has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan,' "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and @midnight, Michael Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. Prior to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Kosta co-created, produced and starred in "The Comment Section," guest-hosted "Attack of the Show" and co-hosted "Crowd Goes Wild" with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on "The Soup" spin-off series, "The Soup Investigates." Kosta starred in his own stand-up special for Comedy Central Presents and released his comedy album "Comedy for Attractive People" in 2015. He also appeared on This Week at the Comedy Cellar and This Is Not Happening.

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.

Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."

Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper has returned to the Emmy Award-winning late-night series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to provide a series of field reports throughout the 2020 presidential election and beyond. In 2019, Klepper was the host and executive producer of Klepper, a comedic docuseries. He is also well known for having hosted the late-night series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper; for his one-hour investigative comedy special, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns; and for his memorable appearances as a correspondent on The Daily Show, which he joined in 2014 under host Jon Stewart and stayed on once Trevor Noah took over in 2015. Klepper's work in the field is a hallmark of his comedy, exemplified by his on-location pieces at Trump rallies, an episode of The Opposition he spent "chaperoning democracy" with activist teenagers in Maryland and his deep dive into the legislative red tape and partisanship-obstructing progress on gun reform in Jordan Klepper Solves Guns.

Lewis Black

In 1996, Lewis Black began a segment on "The Daily Show," which evolved into Back in Black. Since then, Black has taped four specials for the "Comedy Central Presents" series, co-created "Last Laugh with Lewis Black" and presided over "Lewis Black's The Root of All Evil." Black's stand-up albums include "In God We Rust" (2012), "Stark Raving Black" (2011), "The Carnegie Hall Performance" (2007) and "The White Album" (2000). He's also filmed two specials for HBO: "Black on Broadway" and "Red, White and Screwed."