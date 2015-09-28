WEEKNIGHTS 11/10c
S21 • E1
September 28, 2015 - Kevin HartJohn Boehner resigns as Speaker of the House, NASA finds evidence of water on Mars, and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his film "Ride Along 2" and his "What Now" tour.09/28/2015
S21 • E2
September 29, 2015 - Whitney WolfePresident Obama and Vladimir Putin meet for an uncomfortable dinner, ISIS fills the black market with ancient relics, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe discusses dating trends.09/29/2015
S21 • E3
September 30, 2015 - Chris ChristieJordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. investigate police bias, Al Madrigal looks into espionage rumors at the Waldorf Astoria, and Chris Christie discusses his presidential bid.09/30/2015
S21 • E5
October 5, 2015 - Seth RogenTrevor examines pro-lifers' stance on guns, Jessica Williams finds an efficient way to report on a mass shooting in Oregon, and Seth Rogen discusses his film "Steve Jobs."10/05/2015
S21 • E6
October 6, 2015 - Aaron SorkinJordan Klepper weighs in on the ethics of using service apps like Uber, robots threaten the jobs of journalists, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin discusses his film "Steve Jobs."10/06/2015
S21 • E7
October 7, 2015 - Evgeny AfineevskyBen Carson defends his response to a school shooting in Oregon, Ronny Chieng explores virtual reality, and Evgeny Afineevsky discusses his documentary "Winter on Fire."10/07/2015
S21 • E8
October 8, 2015 - Rachel MaddowHasan Minhaj investigates a fair-hiring campaign for former offenders, Rupert Murdoch endorses Ben Carson, and Rachel Maddow weighs in on the 2016 election.10/08/2015
S21 • E9
October 12, 2015 - Ta-Nehisi CoatesRoy Wood Jr. visits the Justice or Else rally, CNN gets ready to host the first Democratic presidential debate, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses mass incarceration in the U.S.10/12/2015
S21 • E10
October 13, 2015 - Richard DawkinsRepublicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."10/13/2015
S21 • E11
October 14, 2015 - Tom HiddlestonThe Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."10/14/2015
Cast
Trevor NoahHost
Trevor Noah
Desi LydicCorrespondent
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulce SloanCorrespondent
Dulce Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Michael KostaCorrespondent
Michael Kosta
Ronny ChiengCorrespondent
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."