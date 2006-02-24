Comedy Central Presents
Nick Swardson
Season 10 E 14 • 04/07/2006
Nick Swardson debuts a sexy new fragrance for men, explains his picky dating habits and wonders why people need reminders to not bring bombs on planes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E4Rod Man
Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E5Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:01

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E6Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E7Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E8Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:03

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E9Megan Mooney
Megan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E10Tammy Pescatelli
Tammy Pescatelli recalls performing at a Playboy benefit, explains the dangers of breast implants and weighs in on modern fashion trends.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:01

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E11Jon Reep
Jon Reep shares his love of beer, demonstrates his childhood dance moves and impersonates an NFL referree.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E12Todd Barry
Todd Barry returns from a camp in Tahiti to share his story of a botched date with Julia Roberts and describes his great new apartment.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E13Arj Barker
Arj Barker expresses his disgust with Halloween's urban legend laziness, Citibank's terrible spelling and Google's haughty search suggestions.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E15John Caparulo
John Caparulo describes the downside of travel, recalls weird neighborhood yard sales and discusses living with exotic pets.
04/07/2006
Full Ep
21:02

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E16Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler recalls his experience with marijuana in Amsterdam, examines the downside to the civil rights movement and describes his aversion to astrology.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:01

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E17Comedy Central Presents Pat Dixon
Pat Dixon talks about his experiences with drugs, explains why "fiance" is a more appealing term than "spouse" and justifies his preference for mid-level hotels.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:04

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E18Brian Kiley
Brian Kiley recalls his wife’s unusual pregnancy cravings, his uncle’s unfortunate hunting accident and planning his marriage proposal.
04/21/2006
Full Ep
20:59

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E18Ben Bailey
Ben Bailey explains why married life is incompatible with strip clubs, marvels at the stench of New York City and describes his misadventures on the subway.
04/21/2006
Full Ep
21:01

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E20Peter Berman
Peter Berman explains why Las Vegas is simultaneously the best and the worst, why he always roots for the umpire, and why he stayed in a bad relationship for way too long.
04/28/2006
Full Ep
21:02

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E21Becky Pedigo
Becky Pedigo shares stories about bombing in country western bars, cutting her own hair and her mother's racist safety advice.
04/28/2006
Full Ep
21:04

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E22Bill Santiago
Bill Santiago explains why Spanglish is the perfect American language, recalls being a "Founding Papi" in a school play and waxes nostalgic for White Castle sliders.
05/05/2006
Full Ep
21:01

Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E23Jeff Garcia
Jeff Garcia explains how bad credit can have its advantages, lists which airlines terrorists shouldn't mess with and discusses his grandparents' contentious marriage.
05/05/2006
