Crank Yankers
Jim Gaffigan & Fred Armisen
Season 2 E 25 • 03/09/2004
Jim Gaffigan offers pest control services, and Landalious applies to be a sportscaster.
Crank YankersS2 • E15David Alan Grier & Super Dave Osborne
Terrence tries to find a stalker for George Wendt, Birchum tries to arrange a combination funeral-fishing trip, and a woman experiences a sexual haunting.
10/14/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E16Robert Smigel & Adam Carolla
Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew spice up a "Loveline" caller's story, a house sitter tries to find work after a "mishap," and Wanda Sykes wants more realistic mannequins.
10/21/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E17David Alan Grier & Jeff Garlin
A woman seeks a short-term car rental, a customer calls to check on the photos she's had developed, and a hotel concierge gives an unwanted wake-up call.
10/28/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E18Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla
Birchum applies for a mall Santa job, a 1940s-style detective has some complaints for a gay bar, and Wanda Sykes wants a children's toy taken off shelves.
11/04/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E19Bob Odenkirk & Fred Armisen
Niles seeks a personal trainer for a dangerous form of exercise, Terrence orders some cowboy boots for Hall & Oates, and a woman seeks discounted gynecological care.
11/11/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E20Jim Florentine & Kathy Griffin
A woman receives a musical message from a mysterious friend, a delivery guy tries to drop off 200 pounds of scallops, and Kathy Griffin seeks plastic surgery for her daughter.
11/18/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E21Eminem & Sarah Silverman
Hadassah is upset with the voice recordings on her custom teddy bear, David Alan Grier learns about the birthing process, and Elmer's son tries sending him to a nursing home.
02/10/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E22David Cross & Wanda Sykes
Gladys needs breastfeeding advice, and Cammie pitches her sex education course.
02/17/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E23Jamie Kennedy & David Alan Grier
Stompie sings to an escort service, and Wally has a bug problem.
02/24/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E24Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon
Gladys hits the jackpot at a broken ATM, and Theo wants to adopt a kitten.
03/02/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E25Jim Gaffigan & Fred Armisen
03/09/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E26Eminem & Jeff Goldblum
Eminem wants a tattoo for his 10-year-old daughter, and Jeff plans a surprise birthday party.
03/16/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E27Seth Green & Jamie Kennedy
Birchum hires mourners for his father's funeral, and Marcia needs daycare for her wolf-child.
03/23/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E28Wanda Sykes & Dane Cook
Gladys develops her negatives, and Tobias hones his psychic skills.
03/30/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E29Lisa Kushell & Sarah Silverman
Special Ed professes his love for spaghetti, and Cammie wants to perform magic tricks.
04/06/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E30Jimmy Kimmel & Fred Armisen
Jimmy Kimmel's 9-year-old daughter Katie needs booze, and Bobby looks into weight loss.
04/13/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E1Ludacris & Drew Carey
Ludacris proposes a new name for himself, and Robert apologizes to a hotel he's wronged.
07/20/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E2Tracy Morgan & Tony Barbieri
Terrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.
07/27/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E3Andy Richter & Sarah Silverman
Birchum attempts to sell his war mementos, and Lloyd reserves a tee time.
08/03/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E4Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla
The Truth needs a private investigator, and Birchum applies to be a bounty hunter.
08/10/2004
