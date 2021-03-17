The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free
Season 26 E 82 • 04/13/2021
Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
More
Watching
Full Ep
33:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E72March 17, 2021 - Cynthia Erivo
Trevor explores the history of the Senate filibuster, a mass shooter in the Atlanta area kills several Asian women, and actor and singer Cynthia Erivo discusses her role in "Genius: Aretha."
03/17/2021
Full Ep
34:08
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E73March 18, 2021 - Arsenio Hall
Trevor reports on COVID-19 concerns from around the world, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. introduce the Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition, and Arsenio Hall discusses "Coming 2 America."
03/18/2021
Full Ep
33:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E74March 22, 2021 - Michelle Obama
The British royal family announces plans for a diversity chief, the NCAA faces sexism allegations, and former first lady Michelle Obama discusses "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love.
03/22/2021
Full Ep
32:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E75March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre
Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."
03/23/2021
Full Ep
31:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E76March 24, 2021 - Nomzamo Mbatha
Trevor examines the all-encompassing scourge of violence against women, Dulce Sloan celebrates activist women athletes, and Nomzamo Mbatha talks about landing her role in "Coming 2 America."
03/24/2021
Full Ep
34:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E77April 5, 2021 - Carl L. Hart
Trevor highlights voter suppression in Georgia, Desi Lydic examines how the pandemic disproportionately harms working women, and Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."
04/05/2021
Full Ep
33:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E78April 6, 2021 - Garrett Bradley & Morgan Freeman
The notion of COVID-19 passports creates controversy, director Garrett Bradley discusses her documentary "Time," and Morgan Freeman talks about his "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
Full Ep
30:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E79April 7, 2021 - Danielle Brooks
Trevor explores the rise of NFTs, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. announce the winner of the 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t, and actor Danielle Brooks discusses "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia."
04/07/2021
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E80April 8, 2021 - Lee Isaac Chung
Trevor highlights new culture war battles waged by conservatives, Desi Lydic Fox-splains Georgia's controversial voting law, and director Lee Isaac Chung discusses his movie "Minari."
04/08/2021
Full Ep
32:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E81April 12, 2021 - Miguel
Minnesota police fatally shoot an unarmed Black man, Dulce Sloan examines an effort to remove slurs from Scrabble's word list, and Miguel discusses his EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4."
04/12/2021
Full Ep
34:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E82April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free
Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
04/13/2021
Full Ep
31:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E83April 14, 2021 - Elizabeth Nyamayaro & Issa Rae
Trevor highlights developments in problems with policing in the U.S., Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," and Issa Rae talks about her Life Unseen platform.
04/14/2021
Full Ep
30:26
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E84April 15, 2021 - Skye Fitzgerald
Canada unveils its Summer Olympics uniform, Trevor examines the dangers of driving while Black, and director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his documentary short film "Hunger Ward."
04/15/2021
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E902Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGA-Verse
Intrepid reporter Jordan Klepper goes on location in an effort to better understand the fervent Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests across the U.S.
04/19/2021
Full Ep
33:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E85April 26, 2021 - Vic Mensa
Trevor covers the latest coronavirus news, Michael Kosta takes a close look at the U.S.'s measurement unit of feet, and rapper Vic Mensa talks about activism and his EP "I Tape."
04/26/2021
Full Ep
31:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E86April 27, 2021 - Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
The CDC rolls out relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for mask-wearing, Dulce Sloan gives unsung women rappers their due, and Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing."
04/27/2021
Full Ep
32:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E87April 28, 2021 - Anthony Mackie
Fox News pundits spread wild myths about President Biden, Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual State of Black S**t address, and Anthony Mackie discusses "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
Full Ep
32:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E88April 29, 2021 - Mazie K. Hirono & George Lopez
President Biden unveils a major agenda during a speech before Congress, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono discusses her book "Heart of Fire," and George Lopez talks about his film "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
Full Ep
34:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E89May 3, 2021 - Michael B. Jordan
Apple's latest iPhone update rankles Facebook, Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic Black royals, and actor Michael B. Jordan talks about his role in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse."
05/03/2021
Full Ep
34:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E90May 4, 2021 - Elizabeth Warren
Trevor serves up some uplifting news for the pandemic era, The Daily Show explores the revolting life story of Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses her book "Persist."
05/04/2021
Full Ep
34:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E91May 5, 2021 - Selma van de Perre
Trevor covers a debate over teaching about racism in U.S. schools, Jaboukie Young-White gives tips on adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Selma van de Perre discusses "My Name Is Selma."
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Desi Lydic Fox-Splains the Notion of Racism in America
Fox News-addled Desi Lydic rails against the idea that racism is prevalent in the U.S. and frets about America's schoolchildren getting exposed to critical race theory.
05/05/2021
Interview
09:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Selma van de Perre - "My Name Is Selma"
Author Selma van de Perre, a Nazi concentration camp survivor and Jewish resistance fighter, discusses "My Name Is Selma," the need to highlight atrocities and her daily pursuit of joy.
05/05/2021
Highlight
10:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Teaching About Racism in Schools
American schools are mired in a searing debate over teaching about the nation's history of overt and systemic racism, with conservative lawmakers pushing for a whitewashed approach.
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91How to Unquarantinify - Eating in Public
Jaboukie Young-White eases viewers into post-pandemic life with refreshers on how to eat in public by offering tips about how to use chairs, interacting with waiters and the art of chewing.
05/05/2021
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Trump's Facebook Ban, China's Rocket Fail & NYC Snow Days
Facebook formally extends its temporary ban of Donald Trump, a Chinese rocket plummets back to Earth, and New York City schools do away with snow days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021