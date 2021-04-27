The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 13, 2021 - Frank Luntz & Thuso Mbedu
Season 26 E 96 • 05/13/2021
Ransomware attacks pose a growing threat to the U.S., Frank Luntz discusses getting people vaccinated via the power of language, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Underground Railroad."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E86April 27, 2021 - Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
The CDC rolls out relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for mask-wearing, Dulce Sloan gives unsung women rappers their due, and Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing."
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E87April 28, 2021 - Anthony Mackie
Fox News pundits spread wild myths about President Biden, Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual State of Black S**t address, and Anthony Mackie discusses "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E88April 29, 2021 - Mazie K. Hirono & George Lopez
President Biden unveils a major agenda during a speech before Congress, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono discusses her book "Heart of Fire," and George Lopez talks about his film "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E89May 3, 2021 - Michael B. Jordan
Apple's latest iPhone update rankles Facebook, Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic Black royals, and actor Michael B. Jordan talks about his role in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse."
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E90May 4, 2021 - Elizabeth Warren
Trevor serves up some uplifting news for the pandemic era, The Daily Show explores the revolting life story of Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses her book "Persist."
05/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E91May 5, 2021 - Selma van de Perre
Trevor covers a debate over teaching about racism in U.S. schools, Jaboukie Young-White gives tips on adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Selma van de Perre discusses "My Name Is Selma."
05/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E92May 6, 2021 - Alex Gibney & Sara Bareilles
Desi Lydic shares her pandemic-era Mother's Day wish, Alex Gibney discusses his documentary "The Crime of the Century," and Sara Bareilles talks about "Girls5Eva" and "Amidst the Chaos."
05/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E93May 10, 2021 - Ian Manuel & Candace Parker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a wild recall race, Ian Manuel discusses his memoir "My Time Will Come," and WNBA star Candace Parker talks about her return to Chicago.
05/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E94May 11, 2021 - J Balvin
Trevor examines the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, Michael Kosta talks to New Yorkers about their city's mayoral race, and reggaeton star J Balvin discusses "The Boy from Medellin."
05/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E95May 12, 2021 - Michelle Zauner
Trevor highlights the GOP's ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, Jordan Klepper examines a wild 2020 election audit in Arizona, and musician Michelle Zauner discusses her book "Crying in H Mart."
05/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E97May 17, 2021 - Sharon Stone
The CDC's change in COVID-19 mask guidelines creates an uproar, Ronny Chieng learns about the value of NFTs, and Sharon Stone discusses her book "The Beauty of Living Twice."
05/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E98May 18, 2021 - Salima Koroma
Restaurants have trouble hiring new employees, Roy Wood Jr. highlights the history of Black leaders in America's labor movement, and Salima Koroma discusses her documentary "Dreamland."
05/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E99May 19, 2021 - Barry Jenkins & Logan Paul
The GOP tries to derail an investigation of the Capitol insurrection, filmmaker Barry Jenkins discusses "The Underground Railroad," and Logan Paul talks about "Mayweather vs. Paul."
05/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E100May 20, 2021 - Jeremy Lin
The pandemic creates a Zoom dysmorphia crisis, Roy Wood Jr. talks to attorney Steven Donziger about his battle with Chevron, and NBA star Jeremy Lin discusses his mental health advocacy.
05/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E101June 7, 2021 - Indya Moore
The coronavirus vaccination rate faces a snag in the U.S., Ronny Chieng gives a lecture on shady creative writing for the internet, and actor Indya Moore talks about their series "Pose."
06/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E102June 8, 2021 - Gina Yashere & Chris Bosh
Bitcoin cryptocurrency gets beleaguered on many fronts, comedian Gina Yashere talks "Cack-Handed" and "Bob Hearts Abishola," and NBA legend Chris Bosh discusses "Letters to a Young Athlete."
06/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E103June 9, 2021 - Yvonne Orji
Trevor examines America's crumbling water infrastructure, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover summer sports news, and comedian Yvonne Orji discusses "Bamboozled by Jesus" and "Insecure."
06/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E104June 10, 2021 - Nick Kolcheff & Anthony Ramos
Violence spikes as Americans emerge from lockdown, gamer Nick Kolcheff talks about FaZe Clan and e-sports, and actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies."
06/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E105June 14, 2021 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
World leaders welcome President Biden to the G7 summit with open arms, Ronny Chieng dissects America's outrage addiction, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Fight the Power."
06/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E106June 15, 2021 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christian Pulisic
Chrissy Teigen apologizes for cyberbullying, soccer star Christian Pulisic talks about his championship wins, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses his book "In the Heights: Finding Home."
06/15/2021
