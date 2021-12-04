The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 4, 2021 - Elizabeth Warren
Season 26 E 90 • 05/04/2021
Trevor serves up some uplifting news for the pandemic era, The Daily Show explores the revolting life story of Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses her book "Persist."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E81April 12, 2021 - Miguel
Minnesota police fatally shoot an unarmed Black man, Dulce Sloan examines an effort to remove slurs from Scrabble's word list, and Miguel discusses his EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4."
04/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E82April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free
Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
04/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E83April 14, 2021 - Elizabeth Nyamayaro & Issa Rae
Trevor highlights developments in problems with policing in the U.S., Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," and Issa Rae talks about her Life Unseen platform.
04/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E84April 15, 2021 - Skye Fitzgerald
Canada unveils its Summer Olympics uniform, Trevor examines the dangers of driving while Black, and director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his documentary short film "Hunger Ward."
04/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E902Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGA-Verse
Intrepid reporter Jordan Klepper goes on location in an effort to better understand the fervent Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests across the U.S.
04/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E85April 26, 2021 - Vic Mensa
Trevor covers the latest coronavirus news, Michael Kosta takes a close look at the U.S.'s measurement unit of feet, and rapper Vic Mensa talks about activism and his EP "I Tape."
04/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E86April 27, 2021 - Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
The CDC rolls out relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for mask-wearing, Dulce Sloan gives unsung women rappers their due, and Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing."
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E87April 28, 2021 - Anthony Mackie
Fox News pundits spread wild myths about President Biden, Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual State of Black S**t address, and Anthony Mackie discusses "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E88April 29, 2021 - Mazie K. Hirono & George Lopez
President Biden unveils a major agenda during a speech before Congress, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono discusses her book "Heart of Fire," and George Lopez talks about his film "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E89May 3, 2021 - Michael B. Jordan
Apple's latest iPhone update rankles Facebook, Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic Black royals, and actor Michael B. Jordan talks about his role in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse."
05/03/2021
05/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E91May 5, 2021 - Selma van de Perre
Trevor covers a debate over teaching about racism in U.S. schools, Jaboukie Young-White gives tips on adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Selma van de Perre discusses "My Name Is Selma."
05/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E92May 6, 2021 - Alex Gibney & Sara Bareilles
Desi Lydic shares her pandemic-era Mother's Day wish, Alex Gibney discusses his documentary "The Crime of the Century," and Sara Bareilles talks about "Girls5Eva" and "Amidst the Chaos."
05/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E93May 10, 2021 - Ian Manuel & Candace Parker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a wild recall race, Ian Manuel discusses his memoir "My Time Will Come," and WNBA star Candace Parker talks about her return to Chicago.
05/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E94May 11, 2021 - J Balvin
Trevor examines the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, Michael Kosta talks to New Yorkers about their city's mayoral race, and reggaeton star J Balvin discusses "The Boy from Medellin."
05/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E95May 12, 2021 - Michelle Zauner
Trevor highlights the GOP's ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, Jordan Klepper examines a wild 2020 election audit in Arizona, and musician Michelle Zauner discusses her book "Crying in H Mart."
05/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E96May 13, 2021 - Frank Luntz & Thuso Mbedu
Ransomware attacks pose a growing threat to the U.S., Frank Luntz discusses getting people vaccinated via the power of language, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Underground Railroad."
05/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E97May 17, 2021 - Sharon Stone
The CDC's change in COVID-19 mask guidelines creates an uproar, Ronny Chieng learns about the value of NFTs, and Sharon Stone discusses her book "The Beauty of Living Twice."
05/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E98May 18, 2021 - Salima Koroma
Restaurants have trouble hiring new employees, Roy Wood Jr. highlights the history of Black leaders in America's labor movement, and Salima Koroma discusses her documentary "Dreamland."
05/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E99May 19, 2021 - Barry Jenkins & Logan Paul
The GOP tries to derail an investigation of the Capitol insurrection, filmmaker Barry Jenkins discusses "The Underground Railroad," and Logan Paul talks about "Mayweather vs. Paul."
05/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E100May 20, 2021 - Jeremy Lin
The pandemic creates a Zoom dysmorphia crisis, Roy Wood Jr. talks to attorney Steven Donziger about his battle with Chevron, and NBA star Jeremy Lin discusses his mental health advocacy.
05/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years & Goodwill Doesn't Want Trash
Billions of cicadas are poised to swarm the U.S. after living underground for 17 years, human sperm counts drop to alarming levels, and Goodwill pushes back against donated garbage.
05/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100The Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts "Zoom Dysmorphia"
The prevalence of Zoom calls in the pandemic era leads to a sharp rise in insecurity about people's appearance, and online image filters take a destructive toll on teens' self-esteem.
05/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Jeremy Lin - Championing Mental Health Awareness and More
NBA star Jeremy Lin talks about his wild journey as a pro basketball player, his passionate advocacy for mental health awareness and taking a stand against anti-Asian bigotry.
05/20/2021
