Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Extended - October 10, 2019 - Rand Paul
Season 25 E 8 • 10/10/2019
California cuts power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires, Turkey attacks America's Kurdish allies in Syria, and Sen. Rand Paul discusses "The Case Against Socialism."
Watching
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E1
Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark Sanford
Roy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.
09/30/2019
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E2
Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand Giridharadas
Trevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."
10/01/2019
Full Ep
25:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E3
Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline Woodson
Trevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."
10/02/2019
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E4
Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins
Vice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."
10/03/2019
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E5
Extended - October 7, 2019 - Chanel Miller
President Trump abruptly pulls U.S. troops from northern Syria, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and author Chanel Miller discusses her memoir "Know My Name."
10/07/2019
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E6
Extended - October 8, 2019 - Susan Rice
The Trump administration blocks an ambassador's testimony to Congress, Lewis Black highlights the scourge of surprise medical bills, and Susan Rice discusses "Tough Love."
10/08/2019
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E7
Extended - October 9, 2019 - Will Smith
China lashes out at the NBA over a team GM's support for Hong Kong protesters, Roy Wood Jr. talks to GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld, and Will Smith discusses "Gemini Man."
10/09/2019
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E8
Extended - October 10, 2019 - Rand Paul
California cuts power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires, Turkey attacks America's Kurdish allies in Syria, and Sen. Rand Paul discusses "The Case Against Socialism."
10/10/2019
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E9
Extended - October 14, 2019 - Black Coffee
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's Middle East policies, Neal Brennan argues that Trump thinks he owns America, and Black Coffee discusses his musical journey and "LaLaLa."
10/14/2019
Full Ep
35:26
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E136
August 10, 2020 - Pramila Jayapal & Michaela Coel
Jaboukie Young-White proposes an unlikely running mate for Joe Biden, Representative Pramila Jayapal discusses "Use the Power You Have," and Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You."
08/10/2020
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E137
August 11, 2020 - Sterling K. Brown
President Trump crusades against mail-in voting, Roy Wood Jr. examines the origins of citizen's arrest laws, and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown discusses One Million Truths.
08/11/2020
Full Ep
35:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E138
August 12, 2020 - W. Kamau Bell
Trevor highlights the career of Senator Kamala Harris, Jaboukie Young-White reconnects with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
08/12/2020
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E139
August 13, 2020 - Kenya Barris & Isabel Wilkerson
Dulce Sloan and singer Margo Price react to sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, Kenya Barris talks about his shows "Black-ish" and "#blackAF," and author Isabel Wilkerson discusses "Caste."
08/13/2020
Full Ep
36:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E140
August 17, 2020 - Jim Clyburn
Trevor covers pushback against U.S. Postal Service cuts, Michael Kosta examines a coronavirus checkpoint clash in South Dakota, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses Kamala Harris.
08/17/2020
Full Ep
36:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E141
August 18, 2020 - Common & Veronica Chambers
Dulce Sloan observes the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Common talks about "Com&Well," and "Finish the Fight!" author Veronica Chambers discusses the American suffrage movement.
08/18/2020
Full Ep
36:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E142
August 19, 2020 - Eva Longoria
Conservatives question Kamala Harris's Black identity, Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, and actor Eva Longoria discusses Momento Latino.
08/19/2020
Full Ep
36:06
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E143
August 20, 2020 - Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris officially accepts the nomination for vice president, Trevor rolls out a short biopic about Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders calls for a broad coalition to defeat President Trump.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
35:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E144
August 21, 2020 - Tracee Ellis Ross
Desi Lydic Fox-splains Kamala Harris, Dulce Sloan talks to drag queens getting out the vote, and "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross discusses moderating at the 2020 DNC and "The High Note."
08/21/2020
Interview
09:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144
Tracee Ellis Ross - "The High Note" and Hosting the 2020 DNC
Actor and activist Tracee Ellis Ross discusses her "Black-ish" Emmy nomination, moderating a night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the pressure of singing in "The High Note."
08/21/2020