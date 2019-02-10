The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 28, 2019 - Beto O'Rourke & Michelle Yeoh
Season 25 E 13 • 10/28/2019
President Trump gloats over the death of ISIS's leader, Beto O'Rourke discusses his 2020 White House bid, and actor Michelle Yeoh chats about her role in "Last Christmas."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E3Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline Woodson
Trevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."
10/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E4Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins
Vice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."
10/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E5Extended - October 7, 2019 - Chanel Miller
President Trump abruptly pulls U.S. troops from northern Syria, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and author Chanel Miller discusses her memoir "Know My Name."
10/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E6Extended - October 8, 2019 - Susan Rice
The Trump administration blocks an ambassador's testimony to Congress, Lewis Black highlights the scourge of surprise medical bills, and Susan Rice discusses "Tough Love."
10/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E7Extended - October 9, 2019 - Will Smith
China lashes out at the NBA over a team GM's support for Hong Kong protesters, Roy Wood Jr. talks to GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld, and Will Smith discusses "Gemini Man."
10/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E8Extended - October 10, 2019 - Rand Paul
California cuts power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires, Turkey attacks America's Kurdish allies in Syria, and Sen. Rand Paul discusses "The Case Against Socialism."
10/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E9Extended - October 14, 2019 - Black Coffee
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's Middle East policies, Neal Brennan argues that Trump thinks he owns America, and Black Coffee discusses his musical journey and "LaLaLa."
10/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E10October 15, 2019 - October Democratic Debate Special
Trevor dissects the fourth 2020 Democratic debate live, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) provides a service to candidates, and CBS News special correspondent Alex Wagner stops by.
10/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E11Extended - October 16, 2019 - Cyntoia Brown-Long & Ali Wong
Trevor looks at how Hunter Biden and the Trump children benefit from their family names, Cyntoia Brown-Long discusses "Free Cyntoia," and Ali Wong chats about "Dear Girls."
10/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E12October 17, 2019 - Taika Waititi
Trevor tackles the latest onslaught of headlines, Dulce Sloan gives her take on President Trump's impeachment strategy, and director Taika Waititi discusses "Jojo Rabbit."
10/17/2019
10/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E14Extended - October 29, 2019 - Noname
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Alexander Vindman's impeachment testimony, Californians flee massive wildfires, and rapper Noname talks about Noname's Book Club.
10/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E15Extended - October 30, 2019 - Amy Klobuchar
Sean Spicer gets shady for the sake of a "Dancing with the Stars" victory, Ronny Chieng bashes Halloween, and Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
10/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E16October 31, 2019 - Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton
Washington Nationals fans celebrate their World Series win, Trevor covers worldwide protests, and Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton discuss "The Book of Gutsy Women."
10/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E17Extended - November 4, 2019 - Colson Whitehead
Drug smugglers cut holes in President Trump's border wall, Elizabeth Warren takes heat from her 2020 Democratic rivals, and Colson Whitehead discusses "The Nickel Boys."
11/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E18Extended - November 5, 2019 - Cory Booker & Edward Norton
Trevor highlights California's inmate firefighters, Senator Cory Booker talks about his 2020 presidential campaign, and Edward Norton discusses "Motherless Brooklyn."
11/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E19Extended - November 6, 2019 - Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren terrifies the superrich, Michael Kosta examines the alt-right's anti-masturbation stance, and Julian Castro discusses his Democratic presidential candidacy.
11/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E20Extended - November 7, 2019 - Jenny Slate
The vaping industry allegedly targets teens, an expert (Michael Kosta) highlights Donald Trump's iconic posture, and Jenny Slate discusses "Little Weirds" and "Stage Fright."
11/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E21Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick
Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E22November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach
Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."
11/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E23Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya
Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E23Property Brothas - Trump's Boyhood Home Is on the Market
Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to persuade actual prospective homebuyers to purchase President Trump's shockingly normal childhood home in Queens, New York.
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E23Daniel Kaluuya - "Queen & Slim" and Embracing Challenging Roles - Extended Interview
Actor Daniel Kaluuya talks about the movie "Queen & Slim" and reflects on his track record of taking on film and TV roles that explore hard-hitting social issues.
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E23The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Day One of Trump's Public Impeachment Hearings
House Democrats and Republicans hear bombshell testimony from diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent in the first public impeachment hearing against President Trump.
11/13/2019
