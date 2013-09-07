Drunk History
A rotating cast of inebriated narrators tries to relate important, interesting and offbeat stories from history, which then get re-enacted word-for-drunken-word.
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Washington, D.C.Woodward and Bernstein crack Watergate, and Elvis meets Nixon. Featuring Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Bob Odenkirk.07/09/2013
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
ChicagoAl Capone gets owned by an unlikely foe, and police clash with Haymarket Riot protesters. Featuring Ike Barinholtz, Joe Lo Truglio and Matt Besser.07/16/2013
- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
AtlantaJohn Pemberton invents Coca-Cola, the FBI targets MLK Jr., and Stetson Kennedy infiltrates the KKK. Featuring Bill Hader, Simon Helberg and Kevin Nealon.07/23/2013
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
BostonMary Dyer wars with the Puritans, and Johnny Cool sets New England ablaze. Featuring Winona Ryder, Michael Cera and Nick Offerman.07/30/2013
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
San FranciscoPatty Hearst gets kidnapped and brainwashed; Mark Twain flees the city and finds his unlikely first hit story. Featuring Kristen Wiig, Terry Crews and Lisa Bonet.08/06/2013
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
DetroitRalph Nader battles General Motors, and Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle go from best friends to bitter rivals. Featuring Owen Wilson, Alfred Molina and Jason Schwartzman.08/13/2013
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
NashvilleLewis and Clark explore the dangerous west, Dolly Parton has to leave the man who made her famous. Guest starring Tony Hale, Aubrey Plaza, Jack McBrayer and more.08/20/2013
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Wild WestHoldouts fight to the bitter end at the Alamo, and Billy the Kid goes on the run from lawman Pat Garrett. Featuring Jake Johnson, Chris Parnell and Andy Daly.08/27/2013