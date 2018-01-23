Drunk History
A rotating cast of inebriated narrators tries to relate important, interesting and offbeat stories from history, which then get re-enacted word-for-drunken-word.
- 05:31S5Rose Valland Takes On the NazisAs a spy, Rose Valland tracked artwork stolen by the Nazis.01/23/2018
- 01:02S5Clara Barton: The Angel of the BattlefieldClara Barton saved the day at the Battle of Antietam.01/23/2018
- 07:39S5Jack Parsons Loved His Sex MagickJack Parsons built rockets for the government and performed sex spells in his free time.01/30/2018
- 02:53S5Rasputin's Journey to St. PetersburgRasputin believed he could really help people -- through sex.01/30/2018
- 06:28S5Nichelle Nichols Lives Boldly"Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols was an advocate for racial equality on and off the TV screen.02/06/2018
- 01:46S5The Birth of Hip HopIn 1970s New York City, hip hop was born, and nothing was ever the same.02/06/2018
- 02:55S5How The Kinsey Scale Was CreatedThe Kinseys created an influential scale that charts human sexuality and attraction.02/13/2018
- 03:08S5Gwendolyn Sanders Leads the Birmingham Children's CrusadeBlack children in 1960s Birmingham, Alabama, begin a days-long protest against white supremacy.02/20/2018
- 07:55S5Judy Heumann Fights for People with DisabilitiesA massive sit-in forces the U.S. government to reassess its treatement of disabled people.02/20/2018
- 05:43S5Mr. Rogers's Beautiful LifeFred Rogers stands up for public television in front of Congress.02/27/2018
- 04:05S5Maya Lin Designs the Vietnam Veterans MemorialMaya Lin designs the iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial, no thanks to businessman Ross Perot.02/27/2018
- 02:22S5The High-Flying Adventure of D.B. CooperD.B. Cooper pulls off a stunning robbery in flight.03/06/2018