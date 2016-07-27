Drunk History
A rotating cast of inebriated narrators tries to relate important, interesting and offbeat stories from history, which then get re-enacted word-for-drunken-word.
- 01:44S4Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - The Magic IngredientSteve Berg and Duncan Trussell share what their narration drinks of choice are.07/27/2016
- 01:50S4Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - Season 4 PreviewDerek introduces an exclusive advance story from the upcoming season.07/27/2016
- 01:41S4Timothy Leary's LSD ExperimentsHarvard professor Timothy Leary learns the hard way that Richard Nixon hates drugs.09/27/2016
- 06:11S4Wasted on the TitanicThe Titanic's chief baker is great at staying calm -- and drunk.09/27/2016
- 05:45S4Ella Fitzgerald's Big BreakElla Fitzgerald lands an important gig with a little help from Marilyn Monroe.10/04/2016
- 01:15S4Buster Keaton Teams Up with Charlie ChaplinCharlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton are going to be big, big stars, baby.10/04/2016
- 02:01S4Sam Patch Becomes the First DaredevilWaterfall-jumping daredevil Sam Patch gets himself a bear.10/04/2016
- 05:57S4Marsha P. Johnson Sparks the Stonewall RiotsTransgender activist Marsha P. Johnson throws the shot glass heard 'round the world.10/11/2016
- 01:53S4Andrew Jackson, Badass DudeTurns out that Andrew Jackson is really into dueling.10/11/2016
- 02:04S4Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Meet a Soviet SniperThe world's deadliest sniper wasn't who Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt expected.10/18/2016
- 05:53S4Teddy Roosevelt Saves FootballTeddy Roosevelt introduces a few innovations to football -- like the forward pass.10/18/2016
- 03:26S4Lord Gordon Gordon Cheats a Robber BaronRailroad baron Jay Gould learns the hard way that you can't trust Lord Gordon Gordon.10/25/2016