Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
20:56
S2 • E1
The G-Word
Hipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.
06/18/2017
21:10
S2 • E3
Chocolate Milk
When his complexion comes into question, Milk hits the Rachel Dolezal Tanning Salon to fulfill his dream of becoming black.
06/25/2017
21:10
S2 • E2
Coach Fishy
After Coach Bundy finally goes too far, he's replaced by celebrity coach Derek Fisher.
07/02/2017
21:09
S2 • E7
Hurricane Jermaine
The guys hope to get lucky when the Black Holes take a trip to an away game in Myrtle Beach.
07/16/2017
21:11
S2 • E9
Confederate Flags of Our Fathers
The crew accompanies Uncle Joey to a Civil War reenactment, and Montrel decides to become a cop.
07/23/2017
21:10
S2 • E4
My Father the Zero
Grover's house gets shaken up when his long-lost father returns, and Milk and Jamal start going to a Korean spa in the hopes of getting a happy ending.
07/30/2017
21:10
S2 • E10
Party Over Here, F**k You Over There
When Malik goes to Africa to help out with an uprising, Grover takes advantage of his brother's absence to throw a dope party.
08/06/2017
21:10
S2 • E6
Hom*coming
When Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.
08/13/2017
21:10
S2 • E5
Legends of Lock Up - Uncensored
The guys wind up in the penal system after trying to impress a group of girls with their criminal behavior.
08/20/2017
About Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
Follow