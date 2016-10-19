Legends Of Chamberlain Heights

My Father the Zero

Season 2 E 4 • 07/30/2017

Grover's house gets shaken up when his long-lost father returns, and Milk and Jamal start going to a Korean spa in the hopes of getting a happy ending.

Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S1 • E8
The Legend of Tupaquia

When Jamal falls for a stripper who may or may not be Tupac Shakur, Medina tries to win her man back.
10/19/2016
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S1 • E6
Class President

The legends are torn apart after Grover's new role as Duncan High class president goes to his head.
10/26/2016
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S1 • E7
Cane and Disabled

The guys score courtside seats at an NBA game by pretending to be mentally disabled, but are soon plagued by mysterious threats.
11/09/2016
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S1 • E9
MoreThan a Video Game

Jamal and Milk attend a basketball camp for a very specific kind of player, and Grover trains to beat his brother in a video game tournament.
11/30/2016
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S1 • E10
25th Hour

Grover gets his shot at greatness when he's chosen to attempt an important free throw, and Malik fights back against a biased electric company.
12/07/2016
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E1
The G-Word

Hipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.
06/18/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E3
Chocolate Milk

When his complexion comes into question, Milk hits the Rachel Dolezal Tanning Salon to fulfill his dream of becoming black.
06/25/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E2
Coach Fishy

After Coach Bundy finally goes too far, he's replaced by celebrity coach Derek Fisher.
07/02/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E7
Hurricane Jermaine

The guys hope to get lucky when the Black Holes take a trip to an away game in Myrtle Beach.
07/16/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E9
Confederate Flags of Our Fathers

The crew accompanies Uncle Joey to a Civil War reenactment, and Montrel decides to become a cop.
07/23/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E10
Party Over Here, F**k You Over There

When Malik goes to Africa to help out with an uprising, Grover takes advantage of his brother's absence to throw a dope party.
08/06/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E6
Hom*coming

When Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.
08/13/2017
Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E5
Legends of Lock Up - Uncensored

The guys wind up in the penal system after trying to impress a group of girls with their criminal behavior.
08/20/2017
