South Park

Follow everyone's favorite troublemakers -- Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny -- from the very beginning of their unforgettable adventures.
- 01:37S14 E1Turkey Day With TigerThe boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.03/17/2010
- 01:50S14 E1Facing a Major CrisisThe CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.03/17/2010
- 02:39S14 E1Nice Lady with the Handkerchief TestThe 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.03/17/2010
- 02:15S14 E1What Handkerchief?The CDC addresses the growing threat, while the boys struggle to cope with their addiction.03/17/2010
- 00:49S14 E1PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.03/17/2010
- 01:21S14 E1Sex AddictsKyle and Butters join some celebrities in sex rehab.03/17/2010
- 01:14S14 E1Understanding the OutbreakThe scientists test the effects of money on chimpanzees.03/17/2010
- 01:28S14 E1Turd in the Punch BowlThe sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.03/17/2010
- 01:38S14 E1The Only ExplanationThe scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.03/17/2010
- 01:08S14 E1What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.03/17/2010
- 01:29S14 E1Find the Wizard AlienThe S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.03/17/2010
- 01:54S14 E1Killing the AddictionKyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.03/17/2010