- 21:59
S13 • E1
The RingKenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers concert where they each get purity rings.03/11/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E2
The CoonThe Coon rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.03/18/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E3
MargaritavilleRandy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.03/25/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E4
Eat, Pray, QueefSomeone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.03/25/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E5
FishsticksA Hip Hop Superstar comes to terms with being a gay fish.04/08/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E6
Pinewood DerbyRandy has a plan that will ensure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.04/15/2009
- 22:00
S13 • E8
Dead CelebritiesIke is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.10/07/2009
- 22:01
S13 • E9
Butters' Bottom BitchButters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.10/14/2009
- 22:01
S13 • E10
W.T.F.After attending their first WWE match, all the boys want to be professional wrestlers.10/21/2009
- 22:01
S13 • E14
PeeThe boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.11/18/2009