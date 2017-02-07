Tosh.0
S9 • E1
February 7, 2017 - Nut Shot ZachA man busts his own balls, Tosh.0 fans troll a Comedy Central executive, and Daniel demonstrates what nine years of stealing office supplies can get you.02/07/2017
S9 • E2
February 14, 2017 - Drone Wife CheatA dog trots out its prettiest outfit, a man takes the high-tech route while tailing his wife, and Daniel gets in a question at a White House press briefing.02/14/2017
S9 • E3
February 21, 2017 - Blind Film CriticDinner theater turns avant-garde, Daniel talks movies with a critic who can't see, and a roof jumper suffers a major setback.02/21/2017
S9 • E4
February 28, 2017 - Spiritual Tasha MamaA communications director gets a little too handsy, YouTube's most prominent breastfeeder bares her soul, and an Alabama driver goes off-road.02/28/2017
S9 • E5
March 7, 2017 - Mark 5A man gets friendly with a beehive, a music producer with dubious credentials shows off his crib, and Daniel loses to a girl.03/07/2017
S9 • E6
March 14, 2017 - Blix the MermanSenior citizens have fun with balloons, Daniel catches a merman, and Tosh.0 takes on the flat Earth conspiracy theorists.03/14/2017
S9 • E7
March 21, 2017 - Forever LeatherSuburban kids test the limits of a trampoline, a leather salesman speaks his mind, and Daniel takes down some local restaurants.03/21/2017
S9 • E8
March 28, 2017 - Buff CorrellA little girl pisses off the wrong monkey, a gun safety trainer makes a fool of himself, and the rich stick it to the poor.03/28/2017
S9 • E9
April 4, 2017 - Jedi RealistA British bloke attempts a not-so-daring jump, a Jedi uses the teachings of "Star Wars" in his real life, and Daniel makes his own version of a National Geographic show.04/04/2017
S9 • E10
April 11, 2017 - Football-to-the-Face GirlStrange sights abound at the Thailand Piercing Festival, a college student takes a football to the face, and Daniel reveals some surprising behind-the-scenes secrets.04/11/2017