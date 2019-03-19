Tosh.0
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 00:57HighlightS11The Cheese ChallengeDaniel joins in on the Cheese Challenge, in which people throw slices of cheese at unsuspecting babies.03/19/2019
- 03:36HighlightS11Ruin Your FutureInspired by celebrities facing backlash for their past tweets, Daniel reads questionable tweets from viewers with nothing to lose.03/19/2019
- 08:09HighlightS11CeWEBrity Profile - Hard Rock NickDaniel chats with Hard Rock Nick, a man with a larger-than-life social media presence, and offers him a chance to clean up his image.03/19/2019
- 00:57HighlightS11Soap CuttingDaniel watches videos of people whittling bars of soap, then tries the art form for himself.03/26/2019
- 02:43HighlightS11March Video InsanityFace Punch Boy, Naked Tablecloth Guy, Wrench Ninja and Spinning Water Monk duke it out in a single-elimination tournament.03/26/2019
- 08:17HighlightS11CeWEBrity Profile - Tirdy WorksDaniel talks to the proprietor of an online store that sells crafts made out of feces and pitches other crappy products.03/26/2019
- 03:19HighlightS11Ban All BirthdaysA compilation of disastrous birthday home movies helps Daniel make the case for celebrating all birthdays on the same day.04/02/2019
- 00:59HighlightS11Celebs Without MakeupWhen Hollywood's biggest stars remove their makeup, they all have something in common.04/02/2019
- 08:08HighlightS11CeWEBrity Profile - Pony PlayDaniel sits down with Joey War Horse, who dresses up and acts like a horse along with other members of the Pony Play community.04/02/2019
- 08:29HighlightS11CeWEBrity Profile: Energy Drink ReviewerDaniel invites a low-energy energy drink reviewer to his artisanal truck stop to discuss caffeinated beverages, making music and celebrity conspiracy theories.04/09/2019
- 02:11HighlightS11Balloon PopperDaniel looks at the Instagram of a performance artist dedicated to popping balloons in bizarre and elaborate ways.04/09/2019
- 01:37HighlightS11Let Me Ask the AudienceA server refuses to refund a man's already-eaten meal, so Daniel asks his audience to weigh in on the dispute.04/09/2019