Tosh.0
- 43:43S3Spoiler Alert - "Tiptoes" UncutTosh summarizes "Tiptoes," starring Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale and Gary Oldman.02/22/2011
- 06:00S3Extended Interview - Metal Club's Web Redemption - UncensoredIn this extended interview, Daniel sits down with the high school metal club who performed a metal medley for elementary school kids.06/21/2011
- 05:52S3Extended Interview - Phillies Taser Kid's Web Redemption - UncensoredDaniel sits down with the young man who was tased at a baseball game.07/05/2011
- 05:52S3Extended Interview - Drunk Knockout's Web Rematch - UncensoredDaniels sits down with the two drunken basement boxer friends before their big rematch.07/12/2011
- 00:23S3College Campus Invasion - Tweet and Greet Alternate Take - UncensoredDaniel gives Arizona State University students a chance to insult him in person.09/20/2011
- 07:38S3Web Redemption - Morning News Surfer - UncensoredMicah the Morning News Surfer uses even more sound effects to describe radical waves.09/27/2011
- 06:21S3Extended Interview - Guy on Shrooms' Web Intervention - UncensoredThe Guy on Shrooms explains what exactly was going on during his wild trip.10/18/2011
- 06:33S3Extended Interview - The Great Moodini's Web Redemption - UncensoredThe Great Moodini sits down with Daniel to chat about life before and after his accident.10/25/2011
- 06:35S3Extended Interview - I Just Shot Myself Web Redemption - UncensoredTex refuses to answers certain questions, but he is willing to show his bullet scars.11/08/2011