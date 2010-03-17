Ugly Americans
Kill... Mark, Kill
Season 1 E 9 • 10/13/2010
Mark helps Leonard with his magic wand issues, and Twayne Boneraper meets his two-dimensional soulmate.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Ugly AmericansS1 • E1Pilot
A New York Department of Integration social worker helps supernatural creatures adapt to city life.
03/17/2010
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E2An American Werewolf in America
Mark cares for an undocumented werewolf, and Leonard envies his famous magician brother, Christ Angel.
03/24/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E3Demon Baby
Callie goes baby-crazy when Mark fosters a demon orphan, and Twayne notices odd changes in his body.
03/31/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E4Blob Gets Job
Mark accidentally outs Randall as a zombie, and Leonard tries to identify a strange new creature.
04/07/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E5Treegasm
Mark helps an old tree get its groove back, and Randall loses his favorite non-vital organ.
04/14/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E6So, You Want to Be a Vampire?
Mark walks a young couple through the trials of vampire love, and "Larry King disease" ravages New York City.
04/21/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E7Kong of Queens
An obsessive-compulsive giant ape needs a job, and Callie struggles with her sudden attraction to Twayne.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E8Better Off Undead
Randall joins a zombie cult, and Mark performs psychiatric evaluations on his coworkers.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E9Kill... Mark, Kill
Mark helps Leonard with his magic wand issues, and Twayne Boneraper meets his two-dimensional soulmate.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E10Sympathy for the Devil
Councilman Fitzpatrick sells his soul to Twayne, and Callie considers a cushy job in Hell.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E11Hell for the Holidays
Mark and Randall spend Halloween with Callie's family, and Leonard tries to find people to live in a haunted house.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E12Trolling for Terror
Randall shambles his way onto an all-creature reality show, and a troll wrestles with riddle addiction.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E13Soul Sucker
Mark and Randall teach a sexed-up robot self-control, and Callie mixes up Mark in a demonic ritual.
11/10/2010
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS1 • E14The Manbirds
Manbird season hits New York City, and Mark finds himself the guardian of a fledgling separated from its flock.
11/17/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS2 • E1Wet Hot Demonic Summer
Twayne and Callie build a summer camp to cover up their raid on a wizard training ground.
06/30/2011
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS2 • E2Callie and Her Sister
Callie must care for her younger, hotter demon sister, who happens to be engaged to Twayne.
07/07/2011
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS2 • E3Ride Me to Hell
When his favorite TV series ends with a dumb twist, Grimes has a complete mental breakdown.
07/14/2011
Full Ep
21:33
Sign in to Watch
Ugly AmericansS2 • E4G. I. Twayne
After being drafted into Satan's dark army, Twayne and Mark must do their patriotic duty and end the world.
07/21/2011
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021