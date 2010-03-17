Ugly Americans

Blob Gets Job

Season 1 E 4 • 04/07/2010

Mark accidentally outs Randall as a zombie, and Leonard tries to identify a strange new creature.

Ugly Americans
S1 • E1
Pilot

A New York Department of Integration social worker helps supernatural creatures adapt to city life.
03/17/2010
21:27
Ugly Americans
S1 • E2
An American Werewolf in America

Mark cares for an undocumented werewolf, and Leonard envies his famous magician brother, Christ Angel.
03/24/2010
21:30
Ugly Americans
S1 • E3
Demon Baby

Callie goes baby-crazy when Mark fosters a demon orphan, and Twayne notices odd changes in his body.
03/31/2010
21:30
Ugly Americans
S1 • E4
Blob Gets Job

Mark accidentally outs Randall as a zombie, and Leonard tries to identify a strange new creature.
04/07/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E5
Treegasm

Mark helps an old tree get its groove back, and Randall loses his favorite non-vital organ.
04/14/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E6
So, You Want to Be a Vampire?

Mark walks a young couple through the trials of vampire love, and "Larry King disease" ravages New York City.
04/21/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E7
Kong of Queens

An obsessive-compulsive giant ape needs a job, and Callie struggles with her sudden attraction to Twayne.
04/28/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E8
Better Off Undead

Randall joins a zombie cult, and Mark performs psychiatric evaluations on his coworkers.
10/06/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E9
Kill... Mark, Kill

Mark helps Leonard with his magic wand issues, and Twayne Boneraper meets his two-dimensional soulmate.
10/13/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E10
Sympathy for the Devil

Councilman Fitzpatrick sells his soul to Twayne, and Callie considers a cushy job in Hell.
10/20/2010
21:32
Ugly Americans
S1 • E11
Hell for the Holidays

Mark and Randall spend Halloween with Callie's family, and Leonard tries to find people to live in a haunted house.
10/27/2010
21:31
Ugly Americans
S1 • E12
Trolling for Terror

Randall shambles his way onto an all-creature reality show, and a troll wrestles with riddle addiction.
11/03/2010
21:30
Ugly Americans
S1 • E13
Soul Sucker

Mark and Randall teach a sexed-up robot self-control, and Callie mixes up Mark in a demonic ritual.
11/10/2010
21:32
Ugly Americans
S1 • E14
The Manbirds

Manbird season hits New York City, and Mark finds himself the guardian of a fledgling separated from its flock.
11/17/2010
