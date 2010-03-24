Ugly Americans

Trolling for Terror

Season 1 E 12 • 11/03/2010

Randall shambles his way onto an all-creature reality show, and a troll wrestles with riddle addiction.

Ugly Americans
S1 • E2
An American Werewolf in America

Mark cares for an undocumented werewolf, and Leonard envies his famous magician brother, Christ Angel.
03/24/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E3
Demon Baby

Callie goes baby-crazy when Mark fosters a demon orphan, and Twayne notices odd changes in his body.
03/31/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E4
Blob Gets Job

Mark accidentally outs Randall as a zombie, and Leonard tries to identify a strange new creature.
04/07/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E5
Treegasm

Mark helps an old tree get its groove back, and Randall loses his favorite non-vital organ.
04/14/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E6
So, You Want to Be a Vampire?

Mark walks a young couple through the trials of vampire love, and "Larry King disease" ravages New York City.
04/21/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E7
Kong of Queens

An obsessive-compulsive giant ape needs a job, and Callie struggles with her sudden attraction to Twayne.
04/28/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E8
Better Off Undead

Randall joins a zombie cult, and Mark performs psychiatric evaluations on his coworkers.
10/06/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E9
Kill... Mark, Kill

Mark helps Leonard with his magic wand issues, and Twayne Boneraper meets his two-dimensional soulmate.
10/13/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E10
Sympathy for the Devil

Councilman Fitzpatrick sells his soul to Twayne, and Callie considers a cushy job in Hell.
10/20/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E11
Hell for the Holidays

Mark and Randall spend Halloween with Callie's family, and Leonard tries to find people to live in a haunted house.
10/27/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E13
Soul Sucker

Mark and Randall teach a sexed-up robot self-control, and Callie mixes up Mark in a demonic ritual.
11/10/2010
Ugly Americans
S1 • E14
The Manbirds

Manbird season hits New York City, and Mark finds himself the guardian of a fledgling separated from its flock.
11/17/2010
Ugly Americans
S2 • E1
Wet Hot Demonic Summer

Twayne and Callie build a summer camp to cover up their raid on a wizard training ground.
06/30/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E2
Callie and Her Sister

Callie must care for her younger, hotter demon sister, who happens to be engaged to Twayne.
07/07/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E3
Ride Me to Hell

When his favorite TV series ends with a dumb twist, Grimes has a complete mental breakdown.
07/14/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E4
G. I. Twayne

After being drafted into Satan's dark army, Twayne and Mark must do their patriotic duty and end the world.
07/21/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E5
The Ring of Powers

Mark accidentally reactivates Leonard's magical arranged marriage.
07/28/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E6
Attack of Mark's Clone

Callie makes an evil Mark clone to compete in the DOI bowling league tournament.
08/04/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E7
Wail Street

Randall tries to make a quick buck on the Soul Exchange by selling off Mark's immortal soul.
08/11/2011
Ugly Americans
S2 • E8
Little Ship of Horrors

Randall is infected by horrifying plants at sea when Twayne throws a cruise ship party.
08/18/2011
