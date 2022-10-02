The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Willie O'Ree - Forging a Path as the First Black NHL Player
Season 27 E 60 • 02/16/2022
Willie O'Ree, the first Black hockey player in the NHL, reflects on how he thrived in the sport despite a severe eye injury and racist backlash and talks about inspiring young athletes.
