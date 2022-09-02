The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 2
Season 27 E 58 • 02/14/2022
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie talks about the destructive effects of racist language from people in positions of power and describes the backlash she received from Joe Rogan's fans.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racist History of Highways
Biden's infrastructure bill addressing racism in America's highway design draws backlash from Fox News, and Trevor breaks down how U.S. highways have decimated Black communities.
02/09/2022
Interview
11:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Frances Haugen - A Facebook Whistleblower Speaks Out
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen describes the platform's amplification of extremism, destructive mental health effects on kids and her advocacy for public oversight of social media.
02/09/2022
Highlight
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Dul-Sayin' - Celebrating Black Romance Novelists
Dulcé Sloan highlights the steamy prose of pioneering Black women who made their mark as romance novelists, including Beverly Jenkins, Rubie Saunders and Sandra Kitt.
02/09/2022
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Feds Seize $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin
The Justice Department recovers money from a massive Bitcoin heist pulled off by a pair of hackers, and one of the alleged thieves possesses a talent for writing astonishingly bad rap songs.
02/09/2022
Highlight
08:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill & Trump's Document Flush
A Florida bill aims to ban teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues, a security guard defaces a painting at a Russian museum, and Donald Trump flushed documents down the toilet while president.
02/10/2022
Highlight
07:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Canadian Trucker Protest Continues
The ongoing trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccination policies in Canada creates chaos while gaining prominent right-wing support for similar disruptions in the U.S.
02/10/2022
Highlight
06:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Big Games
Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. highlight China's controversial torchbearer at the Winter Olympics, the country's COVID-19 crackdowns on athletes and a surge in Big Game gambling in the U.S.
02/10/2022
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson - "Summer of Soul"
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, drummer and cofounder of The Roots, discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul," which explores the cultural significance of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
02/10/2022
Interview
12:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 1
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie makes the case that Spotify's business model exploits artists and discusses her viral video compilation of Joe Rogan's repeated use of the N-word.
02/14/2022
Interview
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 3
Singer-songwriter India.Arie shares advice she received from her personal hero Maya Angelou, the importance of acknowledging ugly truths and the cleansing power of messy conversations.
02/14/2022
Interview
11:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 2
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie talks about the destructive effects of racist language from people in positions of power and describes the backlash she received from Joe Rogan's fans.
02/14/2022
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59CP Time - Black Winter Olympians
Roy Wood Jr. pays tribute to pioneering Black Olympic athletes, including U.S. figure skater Debi Thomas, blind Ugandan skier Tofiri Kibuuka and Jamaican bobsledder Devon Harris.
02/15/2022
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Ukrainian Granny Prepares for War & Doping Figure Skater
An elderly Ukrainian woman gears up for an invasion from Russia, and a Russian figure skater is allowed to compete in the 2022 Olympics despite testing positive for a banned substance.
02/15/2022
Highlight
10:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Culture Wars: Moral Kombat - Book Bans on the Rise
Conservatives in the U.S. create a huge spike in efforts to get books banned from school libraries under the pretense of protecting kids, causing librarians to fear for their safety.
02/15/2022
Interview
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Hasan Minhaj - "The King's Jester"
Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj talks about his passion for confessional comedy, his rocky and ultimately rewarding path to fatherhood and his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."
02/15/2022
Interview
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Jessica Kingdon - "Ascension"
Jessica Kingdon discusses "Ascension," her Oscar-nominated documentary film that examines the economic rise of China, human interactions in China's alienating work environments and more.
02/16/2022
Highlight
13:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Prince Andrew Settles Sex Abuse Suit & Tinder Blind Dates
The U.K.'s Prince Andrew pays his accuser a reported $10 million, Tinder rolls out a feature for blind dates, Nelson Mandela's former home is converted into a luxury hotel and more.
02/16/2022
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Willie O'Ree - Forging a Path as the First Black NHL Player
Willie O'Ree, the first Black hockey player in the NHL, reflects on how he thrived in the sport despite a severe eye injury and racist backlash and talks about inspiring young athletes.
02/16/2022
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E61Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Canada's Trucker Protest
Jordan Klepper goes to Ottawa, Canada, to find out what's motivating the truck drivers whose Freedom Convoy has severely interrupted the supply chain and ground the city to a halt.
02/17/2022
Interview
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E61Janicza Bravo - "Zola"
Writer and director Janicza Bravo talks about her movie "Zola," which is based on A'Ziah "Zola" King's viral 2015 Twitter thread about her wild and nightmarish road trip to Florida.
02/17/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Inside Amy SchumerInside Amy Schumer Is Back and Better Than Ever
Amy is back with all-new sketches tackling social justice, space travel, 5G, motherhood and more when Inside Amy Schumer returns Thursday, October 20, only on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
RENO 911!RENO 911! Is Back on the Beat with All-New Episodes
Reno's finest are keeping the streets safe of everything but themselves when RENO 911! returns with all-new episodes, starting Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30/9:30c.
10/03/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022