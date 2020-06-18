The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Why Are Black Americans So Underrepresented in the Workplace?
Season 25 E 121 • 06/23/2020
Trevor examines how racism keeps Black people underrepresented in corporate America, from the hiring process to advancement barriers to workplace microaggressions.
