The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Bombshells from John Bolton's Book
Season 25 E 119 • 06/18/2020
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened" paints an ugly, corrupt and bizarre picture of President Trump.
10:18
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Tim Scott - Leading the Senate GOP Effort on Police Reform
Republican South Carolina senator Tim Scott discusses President Trump's executive order on police reform and finding bipartisan consensus to rein in racist police violence.
06/16/2020
03:39
03:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Supporting Black Lives Matter
Jaboukie Young-White tries to help Michael Kosta and his fellow white people embrace more meaningful ways to join the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.
06/16/2020
07:38
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Quaker Drops Aunt Jemima, a Siri Shortcut Records Police & Trump Sues Over John Bolton's Tell-All
Quaker Oats retires the Aunt Jemima brand, an app makes it easier to record interactions with police, and John Bolton publishes a scathing memoir about President Trump.
06/17/2020
06:32
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118The Coronavirus Returns to New Zealand and China, COVID-19 Research & Trump Downplays the Pandemic
New Zealand and China are rocked by new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus studies suggest good news, and President Trump treats the pandemic like a political PR issue.
06/17/2020
07:57
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Matt Ryan - Adapting to Lockdown Life and Speaking Out Against Systemic Racism
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his life under lockdown as a professional athlete and his decision to use his platform to fight racial inequality.
06/17/2020
07:51
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Alphonso David - The Supreme Court's Monumental LGBTQ Ruling and the Human Rights Campaign
Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David reacts to the Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling that protects LGBTQ+ workers and reflects on the work that lies ahead.
06/17/2020
08:39
08:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119LL Cool J - Keeping Black Creative Culture Alive with Rock the Bells and Stepping Up Against Racism
LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative to celebrate and raise awareness of the fine artistry of hip hop, and his efforts to take a stand against systemic racism.
06/18/2020
02:53
02:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119The Supreme Court's DACA Decision
The Supreme Court blocks the Trump administration's attempt to end the DACA program, and President Trump lashes out at the decision on Twitter.
06/18/2020
04:21
04:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119Dul-Sayin' - Observing Juneteenth
Dulce Sloan gives a timely history lesson about Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Texas, the last state to be emancipated, were officially freed.
06/18/2020
11:31
11:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119Kimberly Jones - Equality, the Deadly Scourge of Warrior Cops and "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight"
Activist Kimberly Jones talks about a viral video of her raging against the history of racist violence in America and discusses her novel "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight."
06/18/2020
07:39
07:39
06:45
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120More Statues Come Down, Noose Found in NASCAR Stall & John Bolton Unleashes on Trump
The Museum of Natural History removes a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace receives a racist threat, and John Bolton trashes President Trump.
06/22/2020
06:50
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120Laverne Cox - "Disclosure" and Changing Public Perceptions of the Trans Community
Laverne Cox discusses "Disclosure," her documentary about Hollywood's portrayals of trans people, and argues for professionally elevating members of marginalized communities.
06/22/2020
03:24
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120AMC's Reopening Protocols & A More Macho Mask
AMC Theatres rolls back plans to allow mask-less moviegoers, and Trevor introduces a coronavirus mask that caters to the macho insecurities of MAGA types.
06/22/2020
07:58
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120Malcolm Jenkins - Listen Up Media, Working to End Systemic Racism & The Power of White Allyship
NFL star and Listen Up Media founder Malcolm Jenkins discusses Black Lives Matter, his powerful video for the 2020 ESPYS and fighting for fundamental changes to policing.
06/22/2020
08:16
08:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120Trump's Disastrous Tulsa Rally
President Trump reels from low turnout at his much-hyped rally in Tulsa, OK, during which he went on a sprawling, defensive rant about his difficulty walking down a ramp.
06/22/2020
08:00
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E121D.L. Hughley - Addressing America's History of White Supremacy in "Surrender, White People!"
Comedian D.L. Hughley opens up about his onstage collapse and positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and offers a satirical take on race relations in his book "Surrender, White People!"
06/23/2020
07:00
07:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E121Trump Halts Immigration, Apple Helps with Handwashing & The CIA Releases Its First TV Ad
President Trump effectively shuts down immigration for 90 days, an upcoming Apple Watch feature aids in CDC-recommended handwashing, and the CIA releases a recruitment ad.
06/23/2020
08:49
08:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E121Seth Stoughton - "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" and Reimagining the Culture of Policing
University of South Carolina professor and "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" co-author Seth Stoughton discusses police reform and a service-oriented approach to policing.
06/23/2020
09:18
09:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E121Why Are Black Americans So Underrepresented in the Workplace?
Trevor examines how racism keeps Black people underrepresented in corporate America, from the hiring process to advancement barriers to workplace microaggressions.
06/23/2020
