The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Coronavirus Face Masks - Good News and Wild Developments
Season 25 E 110 • 05/20/2020
Research confirms the effectiveness of face masks, a Costco worker stands up to a defiant maskless customer, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) cashes in on anti-mask sentiment.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108Virtual Commencement Addresses - Barack Obama Disses President Trump & Ben Sasse Tries to Be Funny
During their online high school commencement speeches, Barack Obama throws shade at President Trump, and Nebraska senator Ben Sasse unleashes a barrage of questionable jokes.
05/18/2020
Highlight
04:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109France's Mask Controversy, America's First Zoom Jury Trial & The Growing List of COVID-19 Symptoms
France continues its ban on Muslim veils despite mandating face masks, Texas holds its first virtual jury trial, and a study uncovers additional symptoms of the coronavirus.
05/19/2020
Highlight
03:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109A Ray of Sunshine - Incognito Chuck E. Cheese, Sex Dolls in South Korea Stadium & U.S. Bike Shortage
Chuck E. Cheese shadily adopts a different name for online orders, a South Korean stadium fills its empty seats with sex dolls, and bike sales in the U.S. surge.
05/19/2020
Interview
09:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes - CASA-NYC and Improving Foster Care in America
CASA-NYC Executive Director Kerry Moles and former foster care youth Brieanna Hayes discuss the misconceptions and harsh realities of the U.S.'s foster care system.
05/19/2020
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109Trump's Hydroxychloroquine Bombshell
President Trump claims to be fending off the coronavirus by taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and Nancy Pelosi makes a troubling comment about his weight.
05/19/2020
Highlight
04:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109Surviving and Thriving with Jordan Klepper - Counter-Protesting Health Care Workers
Jordan Klepper talks to North Carolina nurse practitioner Amber Brown about her efforts to counter local backlash against stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 crisis.
05/19/2020
Interview
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Jose Antonio Vargas - Humanizing Undocumented Immigrants During the Pandemic & Immigrad 2020
Journalist and Define American founder Jose Antonio Vargas describes how the COVID-19 crisis affects undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and discusses Immigrad.
05/20/2020
Interview
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Chris Paul - Working on Basketball's Post-Coronavirus Return & "Blackballed"
NBA All-Star Chris Paul discusses his life under lockdown, when professional basketball will return and "Blackballed," his documentary about Donald Sterling.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Trump's Mail-In Ballot Threats, Reopening States & Georgia's Manipulated Coronavirus Data
President Trump blasts Nevada and Michigan for embracing mail-in ballots, all 50 states are in the process of reopening, and Georgia is accused of manipulating COVID-19 data.
05/20/2020
Highlight
04:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110A Ray of Sunshine - Jazz Concert for Health Workers, Centenarian Charity Walker & Alternate Universe
A New York woman spends her stimulus check on a jazz band for health care workers, a 100-year-old U.K. man raises millions by walking, and NASA detects a parallel universe.
05/20/2020
Highlight
06:42
Highlight
07:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Teaching in the Time of Coronavirus
Teachers step up their game to meet the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, and The Daily Show correspondents provide them with a much-needed break.
05/21/2020
Highlight
05:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111A Ray of Sunshine - Marijuana May Cure COVID-19, Las Vegas Reopening & Mike Pence Avoids Spice
Research suggests marijuana might cure the coronavirus, Las Vegas casinos get ready to reopen, and Vice President Mike Pence opts for blandness at a Florida burger joint.
05/21/2020
Interview
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Taraji P. Henson - Providing Free Mental Health Services via the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Actor Taraji P. Henson talks about the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, her charitable initiative providing free virtual therapy sessions for underserved communities.
05/21/2020
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Catastrophic Flooding in Michigan, Lori Loughlin's Guilty Plea & COVID-19 Disinformation on Twitter
Michigan experiences severe floods due to dam failures, Lori Loughlin pleads guilty to conspiracy charges, and Twitter bots spread false information about the coronavirus.
05/21/2020
Highlight
04:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111A Conversation with Florida's Grim Reaper Beach Protester
Michael Kosta talks to attorney Daniel Uhlfelder about his method of protesting the reopening of Florida's beaches by masquerading as the Grim Reaper.
05/21/2020
Exclusive
18:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Trevor Speaks Out About the Murder of George Floyd
Trevor discusses the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, the Minneapolis protests, and how racial injustice and police brutality continue to impact black Americans.
06/01/2020
Interview
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Anquan Boldin - Fighting Racial Injustice Through the Players Coalition
Former NFL star Anquan Boldin explains why he left the league to form the Players Coalition, which is aimed at ending police brutality and holding perpetrators accountable.
06/08/2020
Highlight
08:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Police Brutality During Protests
As protests against police brutality continue, the internet is flooded with images of violent, unprovoked police attacks against protesters, journalists and senior citizens.
06/08/2020
Interview
12:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Miski Noor - Black Visions Collective and Minneapolis's Longstanding Police Brutality Problem
Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor gives their take as a Minneapolis resident on the city's history of racist police violence and calls for defunding the police.
06/08/2020
Highlight
12:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Protests Sweep Across the Globe, Books on Race Become Best Sellers & Cities Begin Police Reform
Americans take to the streets in historic numbers to protest police brutality, the demand for books about racism skyrockets, and meaningful police reform catches on.
06/08/2020
