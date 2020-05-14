The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump's Hydroxychloroquine Bombshell
Season 25 E 109 • 05/19/2020
President Trump claims to be fending off the coronavirus by taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and Nancy Pelosi makes a troubling comment about his weight.
Interview
06:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E107Yara Shahidi - Personalizing Distance Learning and Making Celebratory Magic with "Graduate Together"
"Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi discusses making the most of online education, activism in the COVID-19 era and celebrating the Class of 2020 with "Graduate Together."
05/14/2020
Highlight
05:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108COVID-19 Vaccine Trial, Eric Trump's Pandemic Conspiracy Theory & Trump's Inspector General Firing
A coronavirus vaccine trial yields promising results, Eric Trump suggests the virus is a politically motivated hoax, and President Trump fires yet another inspector general.
05/18/2020
Interview
11:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108Madeleine Albright - Diplomacy During the Global COVID-19 Pandemic and "Hell and Other Destinations"
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright discusses America's critical need for coherent leadership during the pandemic crisis and her memoir "Hell and Other Destinations."
05/18/2020
05:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108Rich People in the Time of Coronavirus
Jaboukie Young-White highlights the resources wealthy people are utilizing during the pandemic, such as multiple homes, VIP access to antibody tests and even "luxury bunkers."
05/18/2020
Highlight
04:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108A Ray of Sunshine - Holy Water Gun in Michigan, "Trikini" Beachwear & One-on-One Concerts in Germany
A priest uses a squirt gun to distribute holy water, a fashion designer creates bikinis with matching face masks, and solo musicians perform for solo audiences in Germany.
05/18/2020
Highlight
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E108Virtual Commencement Addresses - Barack Obama Disses President Trump & Ben Sasse Tries to Be Funny
During their online high school commencement speeches, Barack Obama throws shade at President Trump, and Nebraska senator Ben Sasse unleashes a barrage of questionable jokes.
05/18/2020
Highlight
04:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109France's Mask Controversy, America's First Zoom Jury Trial & The Growing List of COVID-19 Symptoms
France continues its ban on Muslim veils despite mandating face masks, Texas holds its first virtual jury trial, and a study uncovers additional symptoms of the coronavirus.
05/19/2020
Highlight
03:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109A Ray of Sunshine - Incognito Chuck E. Cheese, Sex Dolls in South Korea Stadium & U.S. Bike Shortage
Chuck E. Cheese shadily adopts a different name for online orders, a South Korean stadium fills its empty seats with sex dolls, and bike sales in the U.S. surge.
05/19/2020
Interview
09:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes - CASA-NYC and Improving Foster Care in America
CASA-NYC Executive Director Kerry Moles and former foster care youth Brieanna Hayes discuss the misconceptions and harsh realities of the U.S.'s foster care system.
05/19/2020
Highlight
04:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E109Surviving and Thriving with Jordan Klepper - Counter-Protesting Health Care Workers
Jordan Klepper talks to North Carolina nurse practitioner Amber Brown about her efforts to counter local backlash against stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 crisis.
05/19/2020
Highlight
07:10
Interview
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Jose Antonio Vargas - Humanizing Undocumented Immigrants During the Pandemic & Immigrad 2020
Journalist and Define American founder Jose Antonio Vargas describes how the COVID-19 crisis affects undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and discusses Immigrad.
05/20/2020
Interview
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Chris Paul - Working on Basketball's Post-Coronavirus Return & "Blackballed"
NBA All-Star Chris Paul discusses his life under lockdown, when professional basketball will return and "Blackballed," his documentary about Donald Sterling.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Trump's Mail-In Ballot Threats, Reopening States & Georgia's Manipulated Coronavirus Data
President Trump blasts Nevada and Michigan for embracing mail-in ballots, all 50 states are in the process of reopening, and Georgia is accused of manipulating COVID-19 data.
05/20/2020
Highlight
04:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110A Ray of Sunshine - Jazz Concert for Health Workers, Centenarian Charity Walker & Alternate Universe
A New York woman spends her stimulus check on a jazz band for health care workers, a 100-year-old U.K. man raises millions by walking, and NASA detects a parallel universe.
05/20/2020
Highlight
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E110Coronavirus Face Masks - Good News and Wild Developments
Research confirms the effectiveness of face masks, a Costco worker stands up to a defiant maskless customer, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) cashes in on anti-mask sentiment.
05/20/2020
Highlight
07:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Teaching in the Time of Coronavirus
Teachers step up their game to meet the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, and The Daily Show correspondents provide them with a much-needed break.
05/21/2020
Highlight
05:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111A Ray of Sunshine - Marijuana May Cure COVID-19, Las Vegas Reopening & Mike Pence Avoids Spice
Research suggests marijuana might cure the coronavirus, Las Vegas casinos get ready to reopen, and Vice President Mike Pence opts for blandness at a Florida burger joint.
05/21/2020
Interview
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Taraji P. Henson - Providing Free Mental Health Services via the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Actor Taraji P. Henson talks about the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, her charitable initiative providing free virtual therapy sessions for underserved communities.
05/21/2020
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E111Catastrophic Flooding in Michigan, Lori Loughlin's Guilty Plea & COVID-19 Disinformation on Twitter
Michigan experiences severe floods due to dam failures, Lori Loughlin pleads guilty to conspiracy charges, and Twitter bots spread false information about the coronavirus.
05/21/2020
