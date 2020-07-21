The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Keeps Talking About His Dementia Test & Joe Biden Calls Trump the First Racist President
Season 25 E 131 • 07/23/2020
President Trump continues to brag about acing his simple cognitive test, and Trevor takes aim at Joe Biden's declaration that Trump is America's first racist president.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E129Portland Protests Intensify & Trump Sends In "Secret Police"
As anti-police brutality protests continue in Portland, OR, unidentified federal agents dispatched by Trump have been seizing protesters in unmarked vans.
07/21/2020
Highlight
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E129Vaccine Trials Show Early Progress, America's Coin Shortage & Layoffs for London's Beefeaters
Several vaccine trials produce promising results, banks resort to paying people to bring in their loose change, and the Tower of London's iconic guards are facing job cuts.
07/21/2020
Highlight
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E130The Pandumbic - Trump Changes His Tone
President Trump finally concedes masks work and warns the coronavirus crisis could get even worse, leading pundits to marvel at his "change of tone" yet again.
07/22/2020
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E130Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - New Jersey's Pro-Trump Boat Rally
Jordan Klepper talks to rowdy boaters who gathered off the Jersey Shore to show their undying support for President Trump.
07/22/2020
Interview
13:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E130Jim Carrey - Using Fiction to Tell His Own Truth with "Memoirs and Misinformation"
Jim Carrey discusses and reads an excerpt from "Memoirs and Misinformation," the unconventional memoir he wrote with Dana Vachon, and lovingly reflects on his late brother.
07/22/2020
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E130MLB Pipes in Crowd Noise, Disney World Bans Eating While Walking & Ted Yoho "Apologizes" to AOC
Professional baseball returns with the aid of fake crowd noise, Disney World prohibits eating while walking, and Rep. Ted Yoho "apologizes" to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
07/22/2020
Highlight
08:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E131If You Don't Know, Now You Know - America Repeats the Mistakes That Caused the Spanish Flu Disaster
Trevor gives a rundown of the many similarities between Woodrow Wilson's catastrophic handling of the Spanish flu of 1918 and the Trump administration's COVID-19 response.
07/23/2020
Highlight
07:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E131Washington Redskins Renaming, Space Race to Mars & AOC Fires Back at Ted Yoho
The Washington Redskins becomes the Washington Football Team, China sets its sights on Mars, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers a scathing rebuke of Rep. Ted Yoho.
07/23/2020
Interview
08:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E131Esther Perel - "Where Should We Begin" and the Pandemic as a Relationship Accelerator
Therapist and "Where Should We Begin" podcast host Esther Perel discusses what helps and hinders couples under lockdown and the rise of domestic violence during the pandemic.
07/23/2020
Highlight
03:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E131Desi Lydic Checks in with Uncle Rudy
Desi Lydic calls her "uncle" Rudy Giuliani to see how he's holding up during the pandemic and finds herself enduring a paranoid rant about George Soros, Marxism and more.
07/23/2020
Highlight
05:14
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132Tom Cotton Calls Slavery a "Necessary Evil”
Arkansas Republican senator Tom Cotton draws intense criticism for referring to America's enslavement of Black people as a "necessary evil."
07/27/2020
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132Keeping Up with Coronavirus - An NBA Player Hits Up a Strip Club & North Korea's COVID-19 Lockdown
An NBA player is quarantined after visiting a strip club, a top Trump administration official tests positive for COVID-19, and North Korea reports its first coronavirus case.
07/27/2020
Highlight
05:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132How Can White People Help Fight Racism?
Desi Lydic talks to White Ally Toolkit founder Dr. David Campt, a racial dialogue expert who teaches white people how to be more effective anti-racists.
07/27/2020
Interview
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132Eddie S. Glaude Jr. - "Begin Again," James Baldwin and a Moral Reckoning for America
Princeton University professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. talks about his book "Begin Again," which delves into the life of writer James Baldwin and his struggle for racial equality.
07/27/2020
Highlight
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132LeBron James Helps Ex-Felons Vote, a Four-Year-Old Lands a Book Deal & Trump Flip-Flops on the RNC
LeBron James fights for the voting rights of ex-convicts, a four-year-old pens a poetry book about love and loneliness, and President Trump pulls out of the 2020 RNC venue.
07/27/2020
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Lewis Black Hates Outdoor Dining More Than Ever
Lewis Black rails against the unique downsides of outdoor dining as restaurants in the U.S. partially reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
07/28/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Second Wave Scares & Trump's Bizarre Doctor Endorsement
Many countries face a second COVID-19 wave, partying Americans refuse to take the pandemic seriously, and President Trump trusts a doctor who believes vaccines are made from alien DNA.
07/28/2020
Highlight
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133The GOP's Planned Unemployment Cuts & Trump's FBI Grift
As America's coronavirus crisis rages on, Senate Republicans push for a sizable slash in emergency unemployment funds while giving the green light to questionable expenses.
07/28/2020
Interview
09:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman - The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss their work with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to ensure safe and accessible elections for all Americans.
07/28/2020
Highlight
07:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134Historic Black Emmy Nominations, China Mails Mystery Seeds & Trump Shrugs Off Russian Bounties
Emmy nominations for Black people hit a record number, Americans receive mysterious packages of seeds from China, and President Trump demurs about Russian bounties on U.S. troops.
07/29/2020
