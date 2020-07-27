The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Historic Black Emmy Nominations, China Mails Mystery Seeds & Trump Shrugs Off Russian Bounties
Season 25 E 134 • 07/29/2020
Emmy nominations for Black people hit a record number, Americans receive mysterious packages of seeds from China, and President Trump demurs about Russian bounties on U.S. troops.
Interview
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132Eddie S. Glaude Jr. - "Begin Again," James Baldwin and a Moral Reckoning for America
Princeton University professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. talks about his book "Begin Again," which delves into the life of writer James Baldwin and his struggle for racial equality.
07/27/2020
Highlight
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E132LeBron James Helps Ex-Felons Vote, a Four-Year-Old Lands a Book Deal & Trump Flip-Flops on the RNC
LeBron James fights for the voting rights of ex-convicts, a four-year-old pens a poetry book about love and loneliness, and President Trump pulls out of the 2020 RNC venue.
07/27/2020
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Lewis Black Hates Outdoor Dining More Than Ever
Lewis Black rails against the unique downsides of outdoor dining as restaurants in the U.S. partially reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
07/28/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Second Wave Scares & Trump's Bizarre Doctor Endorsement
Many countries face a second COVID-19 wave, partying Americans refuse to take the pandemic seriously, and President Trump trusts a doctor who believes vaccines are made from alien DNA.
07/28/2020
Highlight
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133The GOP's Planned Unemployment Cuts & Trump's FBI Grift
As America's coronavirus crisis rages on, Senate Republicans push for a sizable slash in emergency unemployment funds while giving the green light to questionable expenses.
07/28/2020
Interview
09:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman - The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss their work with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to ensure safe and accessible elections for all Americans.
07/28/2020
Interview
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134Liza Koshy - "Work It," Getting Young People to the Polls and Evolving as a Creator
Liza Koshy talks about her Netflix movie "Work It," her journey from YouTube star to mainstream filmmaker and working with Michelle Obama to inspire members of Generation Z to vote.
07/29/2020
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134Michael Tubbs - "Stockton on My Mind," Curbing Police Violence and Ensuring Guaranteed Income
Stockton, CA, mayor Michael Tubbs talks about the HBO documentary on his life "Stockton on My Mind," his focus on reducing police brutality and fighting for a guaranteed income.
07/29/2020
Highlight
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Black Women's Erasure from Social Justice History
Trevor breaks down America's long history of minimizing or erasing Black women who played leading roles in game-changing social justice movements.
07/29/2020
Highlight
03:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134Trump Fights a Push to Get Federal Troops Out of Portland
Oregon governor Kate Brown announces a potential withdrawal of federal troops from Portland, but President Trump dismisses the idea during a news conference.
07/29/2020
Highlight
07:02
Highlight
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135Trump Suggests Delaying the 2020 Election and Stokes Racism
President Trump draws outrage for tweeting a proposal to delay the 2020 election and lashes out at low-income housing policies in a racist appeal to suburban homeowners.
07/30/2020
Highlight
02:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135COVID-19 Fallout Continues & Herman Cain Dies of Coronavirus
America's economy continues to crater as COVID-19 deaths rise, and Trump ally and former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from the coronavirus.
07/30/2020
Interview
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135Nadia Murad - Surviving ISIS and Fighting Against Genocide
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and "The Last Girl" author Nadia Murad discusses advocating for survivors of genocide and sexual violence, the atrocities she faced from ISIS and being a refugee.
07/30/2020
Highlight
11:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135Justice for Breonna Taylor
As calls for justice for the late Breonna Taylor intensify, Trevor highlights her accomplished life and breaks down the night of her killing at the hands of police in Louisville, KY.
07/30/2020
Interview
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135Biobot's Poop-Centric COVID-19 Research
Michael Kosta talks to Biobot Analytics co-founder Newsha Ghaeli about her company's national campaign to fight America's coronavirus pandemic by studying samples of human excrement.
07/30/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Beirut Explosion Sparks Protests & Biker Rally Draws Crowds
NASA ditches offensive names of cosmic objects, the people of Lebanon take to the streets after a massive explosion at a warehouse in Beirut, and bikers defy U.S. COVID-19 safety guidelines.
08/10/2020
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Trump Signs Dubious Executive Orders
President Trump sidesteps a deadlocked Congress to push questionable coronavirus relief measures, and he reportedly expresses interest in being added to Mt. Rushmore.
08/10/2020
Highlight
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Votegasm 2020 - Who Should Be Joe Biden's Running Mate?
As Joe Biden considers a wide array of potential female running mates for the 2020 election, Jaboukie Young-White argues that he should pick "WAP" rapper Cardi B.
08/10/2020
Interview
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" Is Brutally Honest
Show creator and star Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You," which takes a complex and unflinching look at surviving sexual assault, the effects of trauma and what defines consent.
08/10/2020
