Birthdays That Matter - Unproblematic Celebrations

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Daily Showography of Mitch McConnell
The Daily Show explores the life of Senator Mitch McConnell, chronicling his early days as a political moderate and his metamorphosis into an anything-goes, power-obsessed archconservative.
06/23/2021
Exclusive
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - NCAA Upset
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. discuss track star Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic trial, NFL player Carl Nassib coming out as gay and the Supreme Court's big assist to college athletes.
06/24/2021
Exclusive
01:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Birthdays That Matter - This Week in Celebrity Birthdays
Desi Lydic gives birthday shout-outs to legendary celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Cyndi Lauper, Nicole Kidman and Chris Pratt, while sharing her own personal connections to the stars.
06/25/2021
Exclusive
07:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Back in Black - Should Justice Stephen Breyer Retire?
Lewis Black weighs in on increasing calls for 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire while Democrats still maintain tenuous control of the Senate.
06/29/2021
Exclusive
03:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Worst Joe Biden Scandals of All Time This Month: June
Right-wing pundits spew a flurry of unhinged accusations against President Biden, including an alleged D-Day commemoration blunder and his supposedly outsized defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
01:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 A Humble Apology Regarding New York City's Mayoral Election
New York City Board of Elections chairman Desi Lydic issues a mea culpa for the confusion caused by 135,000 test ballots erroneously added to the vote tally in the city's mayoral election.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Can We Convo? - Stealing from Black Culture on TikTok
Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. talk about how Black creators are dealing with having their content co-opted by white people on TikTok, from dance moves to stand-up comedy material.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
01:19
07/02/2021
Exclusive
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Everything Is Stupid - 4th of July Fireworks
Ronny Chieng sounds off about how Americans celebrate Independence Day by blowing s**t up, which consistently leads to fireworks-related injuries, massive wildfires and freaked-out dogs.
07/03/2021
Exclusive
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Dul-Sayin' - Black Americans and Independence Day
Dulcé Sloan talks about Black Americans' complicated relationship with the 4th of July and how it became a celebration of Black liberation in the South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
07/04/2021
Exclusive
01:02
Exclusive
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Femtech: The Rise of Period Tracking Apps
Desi Lydic chats with Dr. Lynae Brayboy and Clue app co-founder Ida Tin about the menstrual health benefits and privacy risks posed by the rapidly growing femtech app industry.
07/19/2021
Exclusive
01:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 An Important Message for Vaccine-Hesitant Americans
Desi Lydic reassures conspiracy-addled Americans that the coronavirus vaccine isn't part of a government plot to inject microchips into the arms of unsuspecting citizens.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Remotely Educational - Mathematics with Mr. Kosta
Michael Kosta gives an aggrieved lesson on the mathematics of divorce, breaking down the devastating division problems endured by cheating husbands.
07/21/2021
Exclusive
04:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - Black Race Car Drivers in History
Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black race car drivers, including Wendell Scott, who made NASCAR history, and Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Opening Ceremony Attire Gets Weird at the Olympics
Dulcé Sloan honors the opening of the 2021 Summer Olympics by roasting the fashion choices on display at the Parade of Nations, including Colombia's cowboy hats and Ukraine's fanny packs.
07/26/2021
Exclusive
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Desi Lydic Interviews an Ex-QAnon Follower
Desi Lydic talks to Lenka Perron, a former online conspiracy theorist, who describes how she inadvertently got sucked into the QAnon community, thanks in part to the power of social media.
07/27/2021
Exclusive
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - America's Trailblazing Black Gymnasts
Roy Wood Jr. discusses pioneering Black gymnasts, such as Sid Oglesby, who became the first African American to win an NCAA title, and Gabby Douglas, who achieved unparalleled Olympic glory.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
02:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Olympic Hugging Highlights
Michael Kosta breaks down the intricacies of his favorite athletic event on display at the 2021 Olympics: the coach's hug.
08/03/2021
Exclusive
02:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Hottest Take - The Olympics
Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a round of super-edgy takes on the Olympics with fel-low correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
08/04/2021
