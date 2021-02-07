The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time - America's Trailblazing Black Gymnasts
Season 26 • 07/28/2021
Roy Wood Jr. discusses pioneering Black gymnasts, such as Sid Oglesby, who became the first African American to win an NCAA title, and Gabby Douglas, who achieved unparalleled Olympic glory.
More
Watching
Exclusive
01:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Birthdays That Matter - Unproblematic Celebrations
Desi Lydic acknowledges the birthdays of complicated celebrities like "Baywatch" legend Pamela Anderson, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and infamous boxer Mike Tyson.
07/02/2021
Exclusive
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Everything Is Stupid - 4th of July Fireworks
Ronny Chieng sounds off about how Americans celebrate Independence Day by blowing s**t up, which consistently leads to fireworks-related injuries, massive wildfires and freaked-out dogs.
07/03/2021
Exclusive
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Dul-Sayin' - Black Americans and Independence Day
Dulcé Sloan talks about Black Americans' complicated relationship with the 4th of July and how it became a celebration of Black liberation in the South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
07/04/2021
Exclusive
01:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Birthdays That Matter - Unproblematic Celebrations
Desi Lydic acknowledges the birthdays of complicated celebrities like "Baywatch" legend Pamela Anderson, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and infamous boxer Mike Tyson.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Femtech: The Rise of Period Tracking Apps
Desi Lydic chats with Dr. Lynae Brayboy and Clue app co-founder Ida Tin about the menstrual health benefits and privacy risks posed by the rapidly growing femtech app industry.
07/19/2021
Exclusive
01:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 An Important Message for Vaccine-Hesitant Americans
Desi Lydic reassures conspiracy-addled Americans that the coronavirus vaccine isn't part of a government plot to inject microchips into the arms of unsuspecting citizens.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Remotely Educational - Mathematics with Mr. Kosta
Michael Kosta gives an aggrieved lesson on the mathematics of divorce, breaking down the devastating division problems endured by cheating husbands.
07/21/2021
Exclusive
04:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - Black Race Car Drivers in History
Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black race car drivers, including Wendell Scott, who made NASCAR history, and Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Opening Ceremony Attire Gets Weird at the Olympics
Dulcé Sloan honors the opening of the 2021 Summer Olympics by roasting the fashion choices on display at the Parade of Nations, including Colombia's cowboy hats and Ukraine's fanny packs.
07/26/2021
Exclusive
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Desi Lydic Interviews an Ex-QAnon Follower
Desi Lydic talks to Lenka Perron, a former online conspiracy theorist, who describes how she inadvertently got sucked into the QAnon community, thanks in part to the power of social media.
07/27/2021
Exclusive
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - America's Trailblazing Black Gymnasts
Roy Wood Jr. discusses pioneering Black gymnasts, such as Sid Oglesby, who became the first African American to win an NCAA title, and Gabby Douglas, who achieved unparalleled Olympic glory.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
02:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Olympic Hugging Highlights
Michael Kosta breaks down the intricacies of his favorite athletic event on display at the 2021 Olympics: the coach's hug.
08/03/2021
Exclusive
02:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Hottest Take - The Olympics
Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a round of super-edgy takes on the Olympics with fel-low correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
03:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Roy Wood Jr.'s Favorite Olympic Moments
Roy Wood Jr. gives a rundown of Tokyo Olympics highlights, including runner Sifan Hassan's unlikely comeback, tennis player Novak Djokovic's temper tantrum and a basketball-shooting robot.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
04:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Dul-Sayin' - Racism and Public Swimming Pools
Dulcé Sloan examines the history of America's once-popular public swimming pools and explains how racism led to their sudden decline in the 1950s.
08/10/2021
Exclusive
05:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Why Are There No Black Women in the Senate?
Dulcé Sloan talks to Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of The Collective PAC, about the current lack of Black women in the U.S. Senate and what her organization is doing to change that.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - A Conversation with Frederica Wilson
Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson chats with Roy Wood Jr. about her morning routine, her mentorship program for at-risk youth and her penchant for wearing bold, eye-catching hats.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
02:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 How to Unquarantinify - Going to the Movies
Michael Kosta re-educates the public on how to go to the movies, with tips on phone etiquette, mindfulness of other viewers and more.
08/18/2021
Exclusive
08:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Daily Showography of Lindsey Graham
The Daily Show chronicles the life of senator and lifelong bachelor Lindsey Graham, whose insatiable lust for power fueled a hot and heavy political career.
08/19/2021
Exclusive
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Anti-Vaccine Rally in NYC
Jordan Klepper pays a visit to an anti-vaccination rally in New York City, where protesters are demonstrating against Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
08/23/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021