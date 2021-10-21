The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Diego Boneta - "Luis Miguel: The Series"
Season 27 E 18 • 10/27/2021
Actor, producer and singer Diego Boneta talks about his life-changing experience of taking on the role of iconic musician Luis Miguel on the Netflix show "Luis Miguel: The Series."
More
Watching
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15Trump's TRUTH Social App & GOP Blocks Voting Rights Bill
Donald Trump announces his own social media network, Senate Republicans use the filibuster to block a voting rights bill, and a bus tour offers a ride to put its passengers to sleep.
10/21/2021
Interview
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Anna Kendrick - "Love Life"
Actor and executive producer Anna Kendrick reflects on the realities of being a Broadway actor as a child and talks about her personal connection to her role on the HBO series "Love Life."
10/25/2021
Highlight
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Used Medical Gloves & Elephants Evolving Without Tusks
Filthy medical gloves are imported for reuse to the U.S., and the prevalence of poaching appears to lead to the evolution of tuskless elephants.
10/25/2021
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Tragedy on Set
Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots a cinematographer to death while working on a movie set fraught with poor safety measures.
10/25/2021
Highlight
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Kyrsten Sinema
Trevor highlights Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, tracing her political trajectory from her early days as a hardcore progressive to her abrupt shift to the right as she rose to power.
10/25/2021
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17Tamron Hall - "As the Wicked Watch"
Journalist and author Tamron Hall discusses "As the Wicked Watch," her novel about how the media selectively covers stories about missing Black girls.
10/26/2021
Highlight
09:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Ticket Quotas for Police
Trevor examines unofficial quota systems that pressure police to pull people over and issue tickets for traffic violations in order to generate city revenue.
10/26/2021
Highlight
10:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17"Facebook Papers" Revelations & Man Uncovers Food Life Hack
Facebook is under fire for intentionally rewarding harmful content, conservatives work to ban school reading material, and a California man finds a way to eat for only 50 cents per day.
10/26/2021
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18SB 8 and the Future of Abortion Rights in Texas
Desi Lydic investigates Texas's restrictive SB 8 law, which effectively bans abortion rights in the state, by interviewing Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup and others.
10/27/2021
Highlight
15:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18Halloween Edibles & Democrats Agree on New Corporate Tax
Marijuana edibles resemble kid-friendly snacks, Democrats agree on a corporate tax hike, Florida's surgeon general spurns COVID-19 health measures, and cigarette sales spike in the U.S.
10/27/2021
Interview
07:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18Diego Boneta - "Luis Miguel: The Series"
Actor, producer and singer Diego Boneta talks about his life-changing experience of taking on the role of iconic musician Luis Miguel on the Netflix show "Luis Miguel: The Series."
10/27/2021
Highlight
13:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19Democrats Scale Back Biden Plan & Gender-Neutral Passports
Democrats pass a watered-down version of an ambitious infrastructure bill pushed by President Biden, the U.S. issues gender-neutral passports, and a man lives in an airport for three months.
10/28/2021
Highlight
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Fan Antics
Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng talk about fired-up sports fans, a beef between LeBron James and the creator of "Squid Game" and the NBA's new rules about what constitutes a foul on the court.
10/28/2021
Interview
10:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19Kristen Soltis Anderson - "The Selfie Vote"
Republican pollster and "The Selfie Vote" author Kristen Soltis Anderson reflects on the reasons behind the increasing political polarization in the U.S. and discusses the future of the GOP.
10/28/2021
Highlight
11:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E20Grandpa's Day Out - President Biden Goes to Europe
President Biden cozies up to Pope Francis, tries to ease diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and France, and appears to fall asleep during a major climate change conference in Scotland.
11/01/2021
Highlight
04:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E20CP Time - Black Horror Movies
Roy Wood Jr. gives a rundown of groundbreaking horror films featuring Black actors, including "Son of Ingagi," "Night of the Living Dead" and "The Craft."
11/01/2021
Interview
26:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E20Dan Crenshaw - "Fortitude" - Extended Interview
Texas congressman and "Fortitude" author Dan Crenshaw talks about his views on U.S. immigration policy, climate change and his definition of cancel culture.
11/01/2021
Exclusive
00:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Trevor's Bird Calls
Trevor kills some time on the set by demonstrating his impressive bird calling skills.
11/02/2021
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21Embed with Desi - Swifties and the Virginia Governor Race
Desi Lydic covers Virginia's governor race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin with the help of elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley and Taylor Swift fans who may sway the election.
11/02/2021
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21SCOTUS vs. Texas Abortion Law & SpaceX Diaper Dilemma
The Supreme Court expresses discomfort with Texas's extreme anti-abortion law, a "Squid Game"-inspired cryptocurrency turns out to be a scam, and a SpaceX rocket has an inoperable toilet.
11/02/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021