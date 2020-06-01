The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Restrained Revenge and Fox News Warmongers
Season 25 E 43 • 01/08/2020
Iran's measured response to Qassem Soleimani's killing is met with calls for escalation on Fox News, and Michael Kosta takes inspiration from the network's hawkish rhetoric.
More
Watching
Interview
10:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41Karen Bass - Trump's War Powers, Impeachment and the Congressional Black Caucus - Extended Interview
California Congresswoman Karen Bass discusses Democrats' attempts to limit presidential war powers, next steps on impeachment and chairing the Congressional Black Caucus.
01/06/2020
Highlight
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41What's Behind Trump's Decision to Kill Iran's Qassem Soleimani?
Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta give their expert take on the reasoning behind President Trump's targeted killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.
01/06/2020
Exclusive
03:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - America Should Take a Cue from South Africa on Conversations About Racism
Trevor wishes he could transplant South African culture's relatively clear-eyed discourse about its racist past to the U.S., where the topic remains uncomfortably taboo.
01/06/2020
Interview
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E42Ronan Farrow - "Catch and Kill" and Accountability for Harvey Weinstein - Extended Interview
"Catch and Kill" author Ronan Farrow discusses the Trump administration's approach to Iran and Harvey Weinstein's long history of evading prosecution for sexual misconduct.
01/07/2020
Highlight
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E42Middle East War 2: This Time It's Persianal - Chaos in the Wake of Qassem Soleimani's Killing
Questions swirl around the timing and purpose of President Trump's attack on Iran's General Qassem Soleimani and whether or not U.S. troops will soon be withdrawing from Iraq.
01/07/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E42Lori Loughlin's Prison Training, John Bolton's Impeachment Role & Andrew Cuomo's Latest Good Deed
Lori Loughlin hires a coach to prep for prison, John Bolton signals a willingness to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes to the rescue.
01/07/2020
Highlight
04:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E42Iran's Foreign Minister Vows Not-So-Swift Revenge
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's ambiguous threats of retaliation for President Trump's targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani.
01/07/2020
Interview
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43Mo Rocca - Fascinating Stories About Lesser-Known Figures in "Mobituaries" - Extended Interview
Author and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries," which features stories about the lives of relatively unknown historical figures.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43New Laws, Who Dis?
Trevor highlights new laws for 2020, from Arkansas cracking down on human cloning to New Jersey prohibiting employers from making inquiries into applicants' salary histories.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back, Harvey Weinstein Texts in Court & A Parrot Causes a Panic
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distance themselves from royal life, a judge reprimands Harvey Weinstein for courtroom texting, and a shrieking parrot prompts a 911 call.
01/08/2020
Highlight
08:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Restrained Revenge and Fox News Warmongers
Iran's measured response to Qassem Soleimani's killing is met with calls for escalation on Fox News, and Michael Kosta takes inspiration from the network's hawkish rhetoric.
01/08/2020
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44Jimmy Butler - Playing Hard on the Miami Heat and a Love for Family and Wine - Extended Interview
Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler talks about his altercation with Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren, the driving force behind his intense discipline and his passion for wine.
01/09/2020
Highlight
05:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44United Swing States of America - Arizona in the Grip of Climate Change
Jaboukie Young-White braves extreme temperatures in Arizona to get a firsthand look at how climate change is drastically affecting how residents work and play.
01/09/2020
Highlight
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Australia's Catastrophic Wildfires
Australian fires destroy thousands of homes and kill an estimated 1 billion or more animals, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets backlash for vacationing during the crisis.
01/09/2020
Highlight
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vs. the Queen, Trump's Security Expenses & Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draw the ire of Queen Elizabeth, Steve Mnuchin slow-walks the disclosure of Secret Service costs, and Nicki Minaj's wax figure gets panned.
01/09/2020
Interview
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45David Alan Grier - The Continued Relevance of "A Soldier's Play" - Extended Interview
Actor and comedian David Alan Grier reflects on his game-changing work on "In Living Color" and discusses his dramatic role in the Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Royal Drama Ensues After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back
Trevor covers the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their roles and highlights the racism Markle has endured from the British tabloids.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Oscar Snubs for Women, an End to Cory Booker's White House Bid & Diego the Tortoise's Retirement
No female directors are nominated for Oscars in 2020, Cory Booker drops out of the Democratic presidential primary, and a tortoise retires after a long career of copulating.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Downed Plane and Trump's Farsi Tweet
Protests erupt in Iran after its government admits to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, and President Trump fans the flames with a tweet in Farsi.
01/13/2020
Highlight
05:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E46Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Why Is the Iowa Caucus First?
Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's powerful role in presidential primaries and wonders why the caucuses don't kick off in a state with more diversity.
01/14/2020
Highlight
13:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E46Iowa Democratic Debate Highlights & Michael Bloomberg's Massive Ad Blitz
Tensions rise between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the seventh Democratic primary debate, and billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg spends $200 million in TV ads.
01/14/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021